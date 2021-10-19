–Trailer Released; New Episodes Drop Weekly on Mondays Beginning 10/25–

(New York, Ny.) – Love can be a wonderful and magical thing – whether it’s the feeling of butterflies in your stomach, a deep and everlasting bond with a partner, family, or a friend, or just knowing that someone in a world full of billions of people has your back. But what happens when that love… doesn’t have a happy ending? A new podcast from discovery+ and ID dives into the world of relationships gone sour, twisted, and even… deadly. Hosted by expert true crime podcaster and host Daryn Carp, Betrayal with Daryn Carp explores love the dark ways love can go terribly wrong. New episodes of the podcast will drop weekly on Mondays, beginning October 25 .

Each episode will follow a different case of love gone dreadful covering everything from romantic relationships, familial bonds, to even the sordid history of Chippendales. Each week Daryn and a celebrity guest will dive deep into cases that will shock, amuse, horrify, and… potentially make you want to maybe temporarily deactivate your dating profile. Guest hosts this season will include “Welcome To Your Fantasy” podcast host Natalia Petrzela, Obsessed Network’s Patrick Hinds, host of MTV’s “Catfish” Nev Schulman, hosts of discovery+’s “Unraveled” Billy Jensen and Alexis Linkletter, “Shaken and Disturbed” co-host John Thrasher, Crawlspace Media’s Lance Reenstierna, NYT bestselling author of “Adnan’s Story: The Search for Truth and Justice after Serial” Rabia Chaudry, and co-host of “Wine and Crime” Kenyon Laing.

“Daryn is such a fresh and entertaining voice in the true crime world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ID and discovery+ family to bring Betrayal to life,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content. “Our audience has an insatiable appetite for the most gripping true crime stories across all platforms – linear, streaming, and podcasts. With Betrayal we further our commitment to expand our unique brand of immersive storytelling in the premium audio space.”

“Cases of love gone criminal have long horrified and fascinated me. While we’ve all been through a bad break up, had a fight with a family member, a fraught relationship with a friend or business partner, or an unrequited crush – most of us have never had our affections turn deadly. With the help of some fantastic guest hosts, in each episode of Betrayal I hope to get to the bottom of how and why love, in all its forms, can sometimes go so horribly wrong,” said Carp. “I couldn’t imagine a better partner than discovery+ and ID, such an incredible force in true crime content, to bring this podcast to life.”

Weekly episodes of Betrayal with Daryn Carp will launch on October 25, with new episodes dropping weekly for ten weeks on Mondays. Listen to Betrayal with Daryn Carp on Apple , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Chippendale Murders with Natalia Petrzela

Available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts on Oct. 25th

You know them as the Chippendales erotic male dancers. But behind the scantily clad men in bowties, there was death, jealousy and betrayal that nearly destroyed the now iconic empire. Stream “Curse of the Chippendales” on Discovery+ now. Host Daryn Carp is joined by Natalia Petrzela, a journalist and expert on the details of what was going down with Chippendales in the 80s and beyond. Natalia hosts the podcast “Welcome To Your Fantasy,” a podcast focused entirely on the Chippendales murders.

An Arson Execution with Rabia Chaudry

Available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts on Nov. 1st

When a family home in Texas bursts into flames, disturbing evidence points in multiple directions. Is the lone survivor telling the truth? From explosive accusations to a potentially wrongful conviction, this betrayal will have you examining the smallest details.

Host Daryn Carp is joined by Rabia Chaudry, host of the true crime podcast “Undisclosed” and author of “Adnan’s Story: The Search for Truth and Justice After Serial.” Rabia provides academic insight into wrongful convictions and pushes back on some of the most convincing evidence alleged by the prosecution in this fascinating conversation.

About the host, Daryn Carp

As a former NBC Page rocking the grey suit that Kenneth made famous on 30 Rock, Daryn came right out of the Page Program to assist one of the most influential pop culture icons currently on television, Andy Cohen. While at Bravo, Daryn created the web series,“@sk Andy” that she hosts and runs on bravotv.com. In the series, fans of Andy and Bravo are given a forum via social media to ask Andy anything and get an insider’s look into the special and often hilarious relationship he and Daryn have developed over the past few years. At the start of 2014, Andy and Daryn left Bravo to start a new production company, Most Talkative.

Since leaving, Daryn became a correspondent for Bravotv.com where she hosted her own web series including, “Throwback Bravo,”, “Cease and Assist,” as well as the exclusive behind-the-scenes series, “Bravo Pregame” in which she interviewed the Bravo talent in the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen greenroom probing them with questions. She was also the official BravoCon correspondent in 2019 for the Bravo channel.

Since 2019, Daryn has hosted PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check, a daily online interview show diving into all the drama and hilarity of reality tv. She has interviewed everyone from The Jersey shore cast to Busta Rhymes to even her own boss, Andy Cohen. She has appeared monthly on Good Morning America’s ‘Binge This” segment discussing the hottest content in entertainment. Since 2017, Daryn has been in three national commercials for AUTOTRADER with Andy Cohen. She was on the cover of her hometown publication, Montclair Magazine. In the summer of 2020, Daryn created and Executive Produced Tiny Talk Show for Quibi starring Marsai Martin as host.

Daryn also co-hosted a weekly Oxygen podcast, “Martinis and Murder,” which had millions of downloads and was featured in the New York Times and Cosmopolitan. Martinis and Murder” was nominated for the 2018 Shorty Awards for Best Branded Podcast. At the start of 2021, Martinis and Murder ended and was re-branded as an independent podcast, Shaken and Disturbed.

In the spring of 2020, Daryn launched and co-hosted a podcast with Embassy Row, Scissoring Isn’t A Thing, which interviews the moguls of the LGBTQ+ community to break down and lean into the stereotypes of our day.

