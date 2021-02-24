stc’s media arm Intigral will provide its Jawwy TV subscribers access to discovery+ content in a branded area and will also offer the full discovery+ service for 12 months when signing up for an a la carte add-on subscription

Jawwy TV subscribers will shortly have access to:

At least 4.000 hours of on-demand content featuring global franchises including Shark Week, MythBusters, Gold Rush, Expedition Unknown, House Hunters International

Seven of Discovery’s linear channels, with more to follow: Discovery Channel, Fatafeat, TLC, Discovery Family, Animal Planet, Discovery Science and Investigation Discovery

discovery+ originals such as The Impossible Row, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Uncensored), and JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened?

All accessible through Intigral’s world class Jawwy TV platform

Riyadh, KSA, 24 February 2021: Discovery Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment and stc’s digital media and entertainment arm Intigral, announced that they have entered a strategic long-term partnership for the provision of broadcast and subscription-video-on-demand content on Intigral’s flagship OTT service, Jawwy TV.

Through this agreement, Jawwy TV subscribers will have access to select Discovery content in a discovery+ branded area on Jawwy TV. New and existing Jawwy TV subscribers who sign up will be offered 12 months of access to discovery+ content on Intigral. Jawwy TV subscribers will also receive seven of Discovery’s international linear channels: Discovery Channel, Fatafeat, TLC, Discovery Family, Animal Planet, Discovery Science and Investigation Discovery. More channels to follow in the future.

In addition, once available in region, both parties will collaborate on making discovery+ app available to the stc’s mobile customer base in KSA, Kuwait and Bahrain. These customers will be offered access to discovery+ app as an additional value to their existing service.

Kasia Kieli, President & MD of Discovery EMEA, said: “We are delighted to enter this new partnership with the leading telco operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and combine our strengths to provide customers access to our much-loved brands and content on discovery+. This agreement with Intigral reaffirms our digital strategy as we continue to grow our global footprint. Our commitment to Powering People’s Passions is unwavering, and this agreement represents the first time that Discovery’s fans in the Middle East will have access to their favourite content across both linear and on demand in an OTT only service.”

Markus Golder, CEO of Intigral, said: ““As the entertainment arm of stc, the most valuable brand amongst telecommunications companies in the MENA region, we are thrilled to have partnered with Discovery to offer its extensive content portfolio to our subscribers. Jawwy TV is the leading content aggregation platform in the MENA region, and we are committed to delivering the widest portfolio of content to our subscribers.”

Subscribers will gain access to Discovery’s linear content, enjoying a plethora of content available via the discovery+ branded area, including global franchises such as Shark Week, MythBusters, Gold Rush, Expedition Unknown, House Hunters International, 90 Day Fiancé, NASA’s Unexplained Files and Say Yes to the Dress, in addition to exclusive discovery+ originals such as The Impossible Row, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Uncensored), and JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened?

New subscribers in MENA may subscribe to Jawwy TV by visiting www.jawwy.tv or by downloading the Jawwy TV application from Google Play and Apple App stores, whilst existing Jawwy TV subscribers will receive details on how to activate their service shortly.

-ENDS-

Notes to editors:

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Intigral:

Intigral is a leading digital entertainment company in the MENA region, a subsidiary of the stc group and its digital media and entertainment arm. It provides digital solutions via its “Jawwy TV” and “Dawri Plus” platforms. Jawwy TV offers the latest movies, series, and premium and free-to-air TV channels, which can be accessed via the Jawwy TV App on a variety of devices including Smartphones and Smart TVs, or at home via a Jawwy TV Home set-top-box. The platform offers over 190 linear channels and 25,000+ videos that encompass top Arab and global productions including series and movies, in addition to a large library of exclusive and original entertainment content as well as movies brought to you immediately after their screening in theatres.

Dawri Plus platform provides an interactive streaming service for football and other sports and is one of the highest-rated sports platform, thanks to its unique viewing experience that can be accessed anytime and anywhere.

For media enquiries relating to Discovery

Melinda Mesiano, +97 (0) 55 830 6269/ Discovery@mcsaatchi.com

Mabelie Bruijns, +31 6 81466955/ mabelie_bruijns@discovery.com

For media enquiries relating to Intigral

Maha Alshunaifi +966 (0) 50 447 5855/ maha.alshunaifi@intigral.net