‘Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space’ Wins For Outstanding Daytime Special Event

(LOS ANGELES) – Discovery and Science Channel won big at the 2021 Daytime Emmys®, taking home an award for its live multiplatform event SPACE LAUNCH LIVE: America Returns to Space. The live broadcast won for Outstanding Daytime Special Event.

SPACE LAUNCH LIVE: America Returns to Space followed the launch of veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. The mission, known as Demo-2, used a Falcon 9 rocket, also built by SpaceX, to propel it. The event, made in partnership with The Washington Post and staff writer Christian Davenport, marked the first crewed space mission to be launched into orbit from U.S. soil since 2011.

The following people were recognized for their work on SPACE LAUNCH LIVE: America Returns to Space –

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT

Aaron Fishman, Executive Producer

Michael J. Miller, Executive Producer

Scott Lewers, Executive Producer

Caroline Perez, Executive Producer

Gretchen Eisele, Executive Producer

Todd Hoffman, Executive Producer

Eddie Delbridge, Co-Executive Producer

Kevin Harding, Co-Executive Producer

Tarin Laughlin, Co-Executive Producer

Lindsey Foster Blumberg, Supervising Producer

Andrew Lessner, Producer

Jessica Tomke, Supervising Story Producer

Madison Williams, Segment Producer

Gayle Depoli, Consulting Producer

Dave Boone, Consulting Producer

Rachel Steinman, Consulting Producer

Sarah Barker, Consulting Producer

Christian Davenport, Co-Host/Consulting Producer

Chris Jacobs, Host

The live broadcast drove record ratings for both networks with more than 4.7 million total viewers, ranking as the #1 non-prime telecast in the history of Discovery Channel. Discovery’s launch coverage was television’s #1 telecast for the entire day across key demos. The launch also became the highest-rated telecast in the history of Science Channel, while pulling in 1.31 million total viewers.

Discovery and Science Channel continue to be leaders in covering the most incredible and historic moments in space history and achievement. Last month, Discovery announced it ordered WHO WANTS TO BE AN ASTRONAUT? (w/t), produced by Matador Content. This one-of-a-kind series offers ordinary people the chance to do something extraordinary – travel from Earth into space where they’ll live aboard the International Space Station.

The 2021 Daytime Emmy® Awards are a presentation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The 48th Daytime Emmy Awards aired Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

