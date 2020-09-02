The two-hour special premieres September 9 at 8pm ET/PT on Science Channel and September 12 at 11am ET/PT on Discovery, plus a special encore on NFL Network September 19 at 9pm ET/PT

In Los Angeles, home of Hollywood, showbiz and millions of die-hard sports fans, a team of elite engineers was tasked with building a record-breaking stadium that will put America’s biggest sport on the biggest stage in Tinseltown. At an impressive 3.1 million square feet, SoFi Stadium is big enough to house two-high profile NFL teams, the LA Chargers and the LA Rams, boasts the biggest video board in all of sports, and will serve as the future host of Super Bowl LVI and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics.

Together with the NFL, Discovery and Science Channel go behind the scenes to meet the fearless team of engineers who constructed this state-of-the-art stadium, as well as the executives, coaches and players from the Rams and Chargers as they prepare to take the field in their unparalleled new home.

The all-new, two-hour special NFL SUPER STADIUMS premieres the night before NFL Kickoff, Wednesday, September 9 at 8pm ET/PT on Science Channel and Saturday, September 12 at 11am ET/PT on Discovery , the day before the first game at SoFi Stadium, plus an encore on NFL Network Saturday, September 19 at 9pm ET/PT .

Built from more than 6.5 million cubic feet of concrete and upwards of 70 thousand tons of steel, LA’s SoFi Stadium will not only be home to two NFL teams, but is also equipped to become the next great entertainment landmark, hosting world-renowned music artists and live events. Battling eye-watering heights, neighboring LAX’s relentless air traffic and blazing heat, the construction team had only 45 months to complete this incredible project, from groundbreaking until Opening Day.

With bold designs, such as advanced earthquake-resistant construction that required engineers to build a 20,000 ton steel truss and excavate more than 21 million cubic feet of earth, as well as innovative air channels to direct ocean breezes across the stadiums giant bowl to keep fans cool in the scalding California heat, SoFi Stadium’s high profile is matched only by its remarkable, monumental scale.

NFL SUPER STADIUMS offers a never-before-seen look at this record-breaking engineering feat to create another historic monument in the city of angels, and the work of two storied NFL franchises evolving their iconic brands as they usher in this next era of football in Los Angeles.

The special features interviews from a number of voices including:

Kevin Demoff – Chief Operating Officer, Los Angeles Rams

Austin Ekeler – Running Back, Los Angeles Chargers

Jason Gannon – Managing Director, SoFi Stadium

Derwin James – Safety, Los Angeles Chargers

Anthony Lynn – Head Coach, Los Angeles Chargers

Fred Maas – Chief of Staff, Los Angeles Chargers

Sean McVay – Head Coach, Los Angeles Rams

Les Snead – General Manager, Los Angeles Rams

A.G. Spanos – President of Business Operations, Los Angeles Chargers

Mark Williams – Architect

Robert Woods – Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Mollie Wilkie – Creative Director, NFL

NFL SUPER STADIUMS is produced for Science Channel by Windfall Films. For Windfall, Carlo Massarella is executive producer and Tom Cook is series producer. For Science Channel, Lindsey Foster Blumberg is supervising producer. For NFL Media, Bill McCullough is Supervising Producer.

