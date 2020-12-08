‘GOLD RUSH: FREDDY DODGE’S MINE RESCUE’ Premieres Monday, January 4, on the Launch of Discovery’s Streaming Service Discovery+

(LOS ANGELES) – Freddy Dodge is no stranger when it comes to gold mining. With nearly 40 years of mining under his belt, he’s known around the world as the “Gold Guru” and the person struggling mine owners call when they’re striking out. Now he’s going on the road to help struggling mine owners to hit the motherlode in the all-new series GOLD RUSH: FREDDY DODGE’S MINE RESCUE premiering Monday, January 4, on Discovery+.

Freddy is a cheat code when it comes to gold mining. The gold fields of America have become packed with regular people — out-of-work families, groups of friends and lone wolfs – all looking to cash in on rising gold prices. But after sinking everything into their operation, many are ready to call it quits. In each episode, Freddie will share his hard-earned practical knowledge about where to look for gold as well as the inside tips on mining and sluicing it.

To help him turnaround the operations, Freddy has teamed up with expert mechanic and fellow GOLD RUSH miner Juan Ibarra. At each location, the mining duo will use their knowledge of geology, prospecting, drilling and testing to get back on the paydirt. But it isn’t just running their dirt faster. It’s about making the operations better, and more importantly, running cheaper.

Freddy and Juan will team up to overhaul washplants, introduce never-before-seen gold recovery techniques and attempt to transform each operation. If Freddy succeeds, he could change the mine owners lives forever. With all the tools and skills in place, the miners could hit the jackpot.

In addition to watching GOLD RUSH: FREDDIE DODGE on Discovery+, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #GOLDRUSH

GOLD RUSH: FREDDY DODGE’S MINE RESCUE is produced for Discovery Channel by Raw Television, where James Bates is Executive Producer and Richard Cracknell is the showrunner. For Discovery Channel, Carter Figueroa is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.

