Sponsors Including Jeep, Heineken 0.0, Nationwide, Burger King, Home Depot, Modelo, Gorilla Glue and More Sign On for the Most Anticipated TV Event of the Summer

New York, NY – August 3, 2020 – Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment, today announced this year’s advertising partners for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week 2020. Shark Week, the longest-running and most anticipated multiplatform summer event will air Sunday, August 9th – Sunday, August 16th with an exciting lineup of original shark-themed programming, which includes new insights into the mysterious world of sharks and celebrity talent such as Mike Tyson. The network’s annual summer tentpole has consistently attracted an impressive roster of new and returning clients year over year. These expansive partnerships are an example of Discovery’s innovative way of organically incorporating clients’ messaging into programming that consumers love, showcasing the company’s ability to generate true 360 partnerships with advertisers.

In Shark Week’s 32nd year, Discovery’s impressive slate of new sponsors includes Jeep, Heineken 0.0, Nationwide, Burger King, Home Depot, Modelo, Gorilla Glue and Cooper Tire, displaying the enduring appeal of Shark Week’s advertising program. Jeep’s expansive on-air and digital program includes Nature Minute multiplatform videos, on-air custom vignettes with digital extensions on Discovery GO, and a sponsored sweepstakes on sites and social, the prize of which is a shark dive. Additionally, Jeep’s program includes social companion videos on Facebook and Instagram, as well as Shark News videos across all sites and social. Heineken 0.0 will be integrated into a premiere episode of Josh Gates Tonight: Shark Week. Nationwide will be featured on-air with a custom vignette and a Nature Minute video, as well as a social companion video and Shark News videos across social. Burger King will be featured prominently throughout Shark Week with on-air sponsorship and a mid-form series on GO. Cooper Tire will sponsor tune-ins leading up to Shark Week, as well as digital and social content.

Showcasing the success Shark Week has for past clients, Shark Week 2020 welcomes back GEICO as a sponsor. GEICO, Home Depot, Modelo and Gorilla Glue will all showcase impressive on-air sponsorships, highlighting the value of Shark Week on linear, including custom vignettes, enhanced tune-ins, billboards and in-programming messaging.

Discovery has maintained its unique ability to create new content throughout the pandemic with custom shoots created for Burger King, Home Depot and GEICO. Developing ideas virtually, Discovery was able to execute custom content for clients, showcasing Discovery’s ability to be innovative in content creation. In addition to custom vignettes for clients, Discovery Nature Minutes will air every night of Shark Week, covering additional shark related content via multiplatform videos that will run on linear and social.

“Every year, we see high demand for Shark Week, both from clients and consumers, and consistently we have proven that Shark Week delivers with creative, custom content that drives ratings and audience engagement,” said Scott Kohn, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales at Discovery, Inc. “Our ability to create custom content for clients during the pandemic mirrors our ability to develop new programming, a unique capability that sets us apart to both our advertising partners and our viewers.”

Each year, Shark Week takes fascinated viewers on a week-long journey to the depths of the sea to uncover the secrets of the ocean’s top creature. Found in 220 countries and territories around the globe, Shark Week is a pop culture phenomenon that thrills fans of all ages with dynamic programming around these often-misunderstood sea creatures.

For up to date information on Shark Week as well as photos and videos, follow #SharkWeek on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

###