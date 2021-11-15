The Hit Series Returns Sunday, January 2 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery

(LOS ANGELES) – It’s a dirty job, but somebody has to do it. Mike Rowe, a champion of essential workers, is rolling up his sleeves to celebrate the next generation of hardworking men and women who have made civilized life possible. An all-new season of the fan-favorite series DIRTY JOBS premieres Sunday, January 2 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery and streaming on discovery+.

When asked to comment on the return of this iconic series, Mike quoted The Godfather, “Just when I thought I was out,” he joked, “they pulled me back in! Actually, I’ve been flattered over the last year by hundreds of letters from loyal fans, urging me to reboot the series, and I’m excited and honored to introduce the country to a new batch of hardworking Americans who aren’t afraid to get dirty. Also, I can’t think of a better way to kick off the new year.”

“Mike Rowe and ‘Dirty Jobs’ have been part of Discovery’s DNA for nearly two decades. I’m especially excited for a whole new generation of viewers to see Mike take on some pretty wild jobs that are messy as they get,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual. “This series is more than just doing a tough job. It’s about shining a spotlight on those who make an impact in our lives without many of us even knowing it.”

The return of DIRTY JOBS allows Mike to come back for another chance to take on jobs he didn’t get to do before. Mike has completed dozens of construction jobs. However, this season he will tackle the most grueling one of all.

In the season premiere, Mike joins the hard workers responsible for building America’s infrastructure. Every day, millions of people drive over bridges and along our vast highway system. But what exactly does it take to build these complex and vital structures?

Mike apprentices with the rod busters, who work under brutal conditions and sweltering temperatures, as they twist, mold and fabricate the iron framework to secure our nation’s superstructures. Mike travels outside Tampa, Florida, to meet with rod busters tasked with completing a bridge in just 1 day. Their work is both artistic and critical, but the results of their labor are always covered with concrete – out of sight and out of mind. Mike is ready to correct that. But will he be able to keep up with the high-pressure conditions and timeline? Then, Mike attempts to combat rust by galvanizing infrastructural steel in an 850-degree zinc bath.

Whether it’s a water tower cleaner, escalator maintainer, combat surgeon or epoxy installer, each episode showcases the unsung heroes and the communities that rely on these essential jobs. Mike will also lend a hand to those on the frontlines protecting the nation from invasions, even if it involves glowing scorpions or destructive iguanas.

The popular franchise, which first aired on Discovery from 2005 to 2013 and rebooted as a limited series (DIRTY JOBS: ROW’D TRIP), will show Mike back in action as he showcases the unsung heroes of this country. It’s time to get dirty – again!

Along with streaming previous seasons on discovery+, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using #DirtyJobs and following Discovery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for the latest updates.

DIRTY JOBS is co-produced for Discovery Channel by School of Humans, LTD. and MRW Productions. For School of Humans, Chad Crowley, Ben Franzen and Brandon Barr are executive producers and Sandi Kloosterman is Supervising Producer. For MRW Productions, Mike Rowe and Mary Sullivan are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Joseph Boyle and Joshua C. Berkley are executive producers and associate producer is Paola Espinosa.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.