New Sponsors Include DEVOUR, T-Mobile, Sonic Drive-In and Vrbo

New York, NY – June 17, 2021 – Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real life entertainment, today announced new and returning advertising partners for Shark Week 2021, which will air from Sunday, July 11 through Sunday, July 18 on Discovery Channel and discovery+. This year will mark the biggest Shark Week to date, delivering across more platforms than ever before and featuring shark-themed programming with celebrities including William Shatner, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, the cast of Jackass and more. This year’s slate of advertising partners showcases Shark Week’s enduring ability to create innovative and impactful opportunities for sponsors, with creative programs that mirror Discovery’s organic way of storytelling through custom sponsorships.

“I am so proud that after more than 30 years of Shark Week, we continue to innovate and provide unique sponsorships and organic opportunities for clients to communicate to our highly engaged audience,” said Scott Kohn, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales at Discovery, Inc. “We are thrilled with the creative and custom sponsorships that will seamlessly complement this year’s Shark Week programming across all of our linear and digital properties, including the very first Shark Week on discovery+.”

Shark Week is thrilled to welcome new partnerships from brands consumers know and love, including:

DEVOUR Frozen Foods will introduce audiences to Trevor, a Shark Week and DEVOUR super fan, who will have a presence in custom multi-platform content throughout Shark Week. Consumers will follow Trevor’s Shark Week journey and have the chance to participate in a Shark Week-themed sweepstakes.

T-Mobile will team up with shark experts Joe and Lauren Romeiro on a migration expedition as they share their findings with analysts back at the lab leveraging the Un-carrier’s nationwide 5G network — the largest, fastest, and now according to umlaut, most reliable 5G in the U.S. Viewers can catch the program on Shark Week linear, social and streaming platforms.*

SONIC Drive-In is sponsoring linear and digital elements including integrations in Josh Gates Tonight and the discovery+ mid-form series Daily Bite. Additionally, SONIC is offering guests a Shark Week Slush, layered with Blue Coconut Slush, real fruit strawberries and topped with two Shark gummies, from June 28 through August 1, while supplies last at participating SONIC Drive-Ins as well as activity sheets available at SonicWackyPack.com.

Vrbo will showcase across linear with tagged tune-ins, in-program messaging, custom billboards and a Nature Minute, as well as on social with Shark News, custom ads and editorial Instagram stories, as well as on Discovery GO.

Shark Week 2021’s returning sponsors include:

Cooper Tires is returning with tagged tune-ins and billboards on linear as well as custom ad units on discovery+ and Discovery GO in addition to social content on Shark Week’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Wayfair will present on-air billboards as well as a sponsored Shark Week Minute on Shark Week’s social platforms. GEICO, The Gorilla Glue Company and The Home Depot will all showcase impressive on-air sponsorships, highlighting the value of Shark Week on linear, including custom vignettes, enhanced tune-ins, billboards and in-programming messaging.

Shark Week is a pop culture phenomenon that has delighted viewers for decades. Shark Week 2021 will feature more shark-themed content across more platforms than ever before, providing additional ways for advertisers to reach fascinated consumers throughout the world.

