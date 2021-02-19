• Exclusive multi-year deal will see the Giro d’Italia screened globally from 2021

• Uninterrupted coverage of every stage live and on-demand across Eurosport, GCN and discovery+*

• Men’s and women’s RCS races including Italian Monuments Milan-San Remo and Il Lombardia as well as UAE Tour included

Discovery has secured the exclusive global rights to show the Giro d’Italia until at least 2025** in a move that further strengthens its unrivalled live cycling coverage and reputation as the home of the Grand Tours.

The long-term deal with RCS Sport via IMG means Discovery retains its status as the Giro’s multi-platform rights holder, providing live and uninterrupted coverage of every stage from the year’s first Grand Tour on Eurosport via discovery+*, Discovery’s new global streaming product, and through the Global Cycling Network (GCN).

A range of UCI World Tour events and one-day Classics held in Italy are also part of the agreement including the Strade Bianche Men and Women Elite, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-Torino, Gran Piemonte, the Giro di Sicilia, Milan-San Remo and Il Lombardia. The first UCI World Tour event of the 2021 season, the UAE Tour, is also included on an exclusive basis***, further strengthening Discovery’s commitment to offering viewers the greatest choice of world-class racing throughout the year.

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions, said: “Discovery has a rich heritage of screening the widest range of men’s and women’s cycling events through Eurosport and GCN and is constantly innovating to provide the best viewing experience for passionate cycling fans everywhere.

“We’re pleased to have consolidated our portfolio of world-class cycling rights through a long-term extension with RCS to keep the Giro d’Italia on our channels and platforms for years to come. Through our partnership between Eurosport and GCN, and increasingly in 2021 through discovery+, we will continue to harness our deep cycling expertise and unrivalled global scale to unlock the power of the sport for all to enjoy.”

Guy Voisin, Director of Cycling at Eurosport and GCN, said: “Eurosport and GCN will deepen our collaboration even further this year and will screen more live cycling than ever before including uninterrupted coverage of every Grand Tour, Classic and Olympic cycling event, and through local digital and linear shows covering all forms of the sport. We look forward to kick-starting the 2021 road cycling season through our first-class coverage of the UAE Tour from February, offering more ways than ever for fans to engage with the sport they love.”

In addition to showing every minute of every Grand Tour in 2020, Eurosport and GCN’s commitment to providing fans with the best content within a 360-degree cycling ecosystem sees a range of local digital shows and podcasts offered for fans in multiple markets including The Breakaway and The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast (UK), Bistrot Vélo (France) and Extra Time (Germany). The Discovery brands will continue to showcase world-class cycling throughout 2021 with 300 days of live men’s and women’s events on offer, including 16 days of action from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, broadening the reach of the sport in all its forms to a global audience.

The news follows Eurosport’s announcement that it will screen a raft of world-class UCI events in 2021 including the UCI Road World Championship, UCI Track Cycling World Championship, UCI Mountain Biking World Championship, BMX World Championship, Urban Cycling World Championship, Cyclo-Cross World Championship as well as the conclusion of the Cyclo-Cross World Cup****.

All events within the multi-year RCS Sport deal include:

• UCI World Tour – UAE Tour (seven stages in February)

• UCI World Tour – Giro d’Italia (21 stages in May)

• UCI World Tour – Strade Bianche Men (one day in March)

• UCI Women’s World Tour – Strade Bianche Women Elite (one day in March)

• UCI World Tour – Tirreno–Adriatico (seven stages in March)

• UCI World Tour – Milan–San Remo (one day in March)

• UCI Europe Tour – Milan-Torino (one day in October)

• UCI World Tour: – Il Lombardia (one day in October)

• UCI Europe Tour: – Gran Piemonte (one day in October)

• UCI Europe Tour – Giro Di Sicilia (four stages in April)

*Complementing linear broadcasts on Eurosport, discovery+ will be the streaming home of the Giro, or via the Eurosport App and GCN in markets where discovery+ has not yet launched

**Discovery has secured the worldwide rights on an exclusive basis excluding:

Italy, San Marino and Vatican City on a non-exclusive basis.

Rights for all events start from 2022 in: Mexico & Central America (Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama) and the Dominican Republic, Caribbean, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela).

Rights for all events start in New Zealand from 2023.

***UAE Tour rights excluded in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Chad, Niger, Mali, Djibouti, Sudan, Ethiopia, Comoros Islands, Iran, Eritrea, Mauritania, Somalia, South Sudan and Western Sahara.

****Excluding in France, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Cyclo-cross rights excluded in Belgium.

About Eurosport:

Eurosport is the number one sport destination in Europe, unlocking the power of sport through localised content from the world’s greatest sporting events. As the Home of the Olympic Games in Europe, Discovery is bringing Eurosport to discovery+, the real-life direct-to-consumer streaming service, starting in a range of international markets during 2021. Firmly established as the Home of Cycling, Grand Slam Tennis and Winter Sport, Eurosport channels – Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2 – reach 246 million cumulative subscribers across 75 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Eurosport.com is Europe’s No 1 online sports news website with an average of 30 million unique users per month. Eurosport Events specializes in the management and promotion of international sporting events. More information is available by visiting corporate.eurosport.com.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About discovery+:

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. discovery+ will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. At launch in the United States, discovery+ will have the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com.

About Play Sports Group (PSG)

Play Sports Group (PSG) is the world’s leading digital sports media company focused solely on cycling and tri-sports. Combining a deep love of the sport with peerless expertise in video and digital distribution, PSG has built a leadership position in the market, with more than 2.7bn lifetime views, over 100 million monthly video views to 5.2 million subscribers amongst the 9.4 million social followers of its twelve channels that have had over 1bn views in the past 12 months. These channels are Global Cycling Network (GCN), Global Mountain Bike Network (GMBN) and Global Triathlon Network (GTN), along with a growing number of non-English language channels; GCN en Español, GCN Italia, GCN Japan, GCN auf Deutsch and GCN en Français. PSG channel presenters are engaging, knowledgeable former professional riders from the very highest levels who connect with the fans, and with world class athletes, teams and races, bringing their audiences to the heart of the professional sport with unmatched authenticity.

Headquartered in Bath, England, PSG is also home to SHIFT Active Media, the award-winning cycling media agency, who work alongside some of the biggest, most high profile brands in the cycling world. Play Sports Group is a subsidiary of Discovery Inc.

