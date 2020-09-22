AN EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK OF THE SERIES TO AIR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

(Los Angeles) – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) is dedicated to fire prevention and protection of California’s privately and publicly-owned wildlands and is the lead agency battling the wildfires currently burning across California – the worst in the state’s history. The men and women fighting on the frontlines are true heroes and now, Discovery Channel, in partnership with Cal Fire is bringing their battle on the fire lines to viewers at home in the brand-new multiplatform series, CAL FIRE premiering 4Q 2020. The network will also air a first look on Tuesday, September 22 at 10 PM ET/PT that delivers an in-depth view at the current wildfires ablaze throughout California. Viewers can follow the heroic firefighters during wildfire season now on the GO Original series CAL FIRE on the Discovery GO app or at Discovery.com/CalFire.

In the series, multiple camera crews have been embedded with Cal Fire’s frontline firefighters across the state – from Shasta in the North to San Diego in the South for the past three months, deploying cutting edge technology including fire-resistant helmet cameras to bring viewers an ultra-immersive perspective on the blazes. Crews had to undergo “Red Flag” training and were equipped with special protective gear in order to accompany the firefighters on the fire lines. During California’s most destructive fire season ever, Cal Fire has deployed all of its 7,000 firefighters, and the worst is likely yet to come as they prepare for the fast-approaching Santa Ana wind season in Southern California. With more than 3.5 million acres burned, 6000 homes destroyed, and more than two dozen lives lost, Cal Fire is waging war on the catastrophic fires.

The series will also dive deep into the stories behind the men and women of Cal Fire who have sacrificed their own lives to protect others. Many firefighters haven’t been home to see their families in weeks as they constantly put the public’s needs above their own and do everything possible to keep others safe.

“California is experiencing one of the most catastrophic fire seasons in the state’s history and we felt a responsibility to bring the heroic stories of those fighting on the frontlines to our viewers,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual. “These courageous men and women put their lives on the line everyday battling wildfires and dealing with effects of climate change first-hand.”

“The men and women of Cal Fire are working round the clock to keep the people of California safe. We are gratified that Discovery has recognized our sacrifice and contribution by making this series,” said Tim Edwards, President, Cal Fire Local 288.

Adds Executive Producer Terence Wrong, “Cal Fire is one of the country’s most elite firefighting and rescue agencies, recognized the world over for their ability to respond to natural disasters. We are honored they chose us to showcase their work and tell their story.”

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes of CAL FIRE each week on the Discovery GO app. Viewers can follow these heroic firefighters during wildfire season now on the GO Original series CAL FIRE, available on the app or at Discovery.com/CalFire. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #CalFire, and follow Discovery on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates.

CAL FIRE is co-produced by Triage Entertainment and Third Force Productions for Discovery Channel. Pat McGee, Terence Wrong, and Stu Schreiberg are Executive Producers, Aysu Saliba is Co-Executive Producer. For Discovery Channel, John Slaughter and Christina Bavetta are executive producers and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.

