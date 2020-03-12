Collaboration to Promote Exploration and Invest in Science and Learning Across Discovery Channel Globally

(New York) – March 12, 2020 – Discovery Channel and The Explorers Club have joined forces today in the name of supporting exploration, scientific discovery and telling stories about our world. The two organizations announced a landmark, multi-year, global partnership that will showcase, support and advance the extraordinary scientific achievements of The Explorer’s Club across Discovery Channel’s global footprint.

As part of the agreement, Discovery will invest in new exploration and research through a new Explorer’s Fund. The content from these Discovery-funded expeditions- as well as additional series, films and documentaries highlighting the work of The Explorers Club members – will be featured exclusively on Discovery Channel and its digital platforms, promoting The Explorers Club mission on a global scale.

Additionally, Discovery Channel will have access to the full historical archives of The Explorers Club, including 13,000 books, 1,000 museum objects, 5,000 maps and 500 films. This vast catalogue will serve as the foundation of additional educational content creation.

“Explorers are the ultimate storytellers, and we are thrilled to partner with The Explorers Club to provide funding for exploration and then share these adventures with viewers everywhere,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery and Factual, Discovery, Inc. “We have always sought to use storytelling on our platforms to excite the public about exploration, science and the natural world, and our partnership with The Explorers Club will advance this mission in compelling new ways.”

“We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Discovery Channel as it will help us continue to fulfill The Explorers Club’s mission since 1904, which has been to promote exploration by all possible means,” said Richard Wiese, President, The Explorers Club. “Both organizations are committed to exploration in the pursuit of scientific understanding for the betterment of humanity for all life on earth and beyond.”

The Explorers Club is an international multidisciplinary professional society dedicated to the advancement of field research and the ideal that it is vital to preserve the instinct to explore For over a century, it has been the premier home to individuals seeking to discover places in our world and our galaxy that have never been explored. With elite and diverse members including, Astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Sally Ride, President Teddy Roosevelt, Aviator Charles Lindbergh, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and scientist and conservationist Jane Goodall, this historic organization has been ground zero to the most important moments in science and exploration.

Since 1904, the Explorers Club has been the center of exploration and discovery. Among noted achievements by its members:

First to summit Mt Everest (Sir Edmund Hillary)

First to the North Pole (Robert Peary)

First to the South Pole (Roald Amundsen)

First to the deepest point in the ocean (Don Walsh and Jacques Piccard)

First to the Moon (Neil Armstrong)

Over the years, Discovery Channel has documented these triumphant feats and now, as the exclusive media partner of The Explorers Club, Discovery Channel will provide funding for member expeditions across land, sea, air and space giving worldwide audiences the opportunities to experience these epic historical victories on both linear and digital platforms. As members continue to break records, push boundaries and discover new frontiers, Discovery Channel and The Explorers Club will work intimately on projects highlighting past and upcoming journeys. Last year, the teams collaborated on CONFESSIONS FROM SPACE: APOLLO, which included interviews with members who were recognized at the 50th anniversary of The Apollo moon landing. This year at their annual dinner, The Explorers Club will honor member Victor Vescovo with the 2020 Explorers Club Medal. Vescovo’s recent record-breaking voyage to the bottom of all five oceans is the subject of the upcoming Discovery Channel series, EXPEDITION DEEP OCEAN.

