SHARK WEEK Swims onto Screens, August 9th at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel

(Los Angeles) – SHARK WEEK, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated summer event returns with bigger sharks and bigger breaches on Sunday, August 9 and continues through Sunday, August 16 . With more than 20 hours of shark programming throughout the week, SHARK WEEK 2020’s jaws-dropping lineup will deliver incredible shark stories and celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘Air Jaws’. This year, SHARK WEEK has paired with a notable list of marketing partners to give fans the opportunity to celebrate sharks in exceptional and fintastic ways.

SHARK WEEK announces several new and returning partners including — Pooch Perks, Southwest Airlines®, Great Clips, Oceana, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Georgetown Cupcake, MLBN, and the Georgia Aquarium. Fortnite fans will be able to catch an exclusive early premiere of Tiger Shark King on Party Royale’s Big Screen starting Monday, August 10. Once again, SHARK WEEK and Oceana are working together to help protect sharks which include advocating for the passage of the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2019.

Pooch Perks, the #1 monthly dog box in America has curated an exclusive dog box including premium dog toys, sea treats and accessories that complement the special SHARK WEEK theme. In partnership with the Discovery team, priority was made to feature items in the box that support small US businesses, are eco-friendly and enjoyable by dogs of all breeds and sizes. Aside from the SHARK WEEK Pampered Pooch Box, additional SHARK WEEK theme pet items are available for stand-alone purchase on the poochperks.com website.

This year, Oceana and Discovery continue to team up to help protect sharks, which are threatened by a global shark fin trade that includes fins from as many as 73 million sharks each year. The fight against this brutal, wasteful practice is supported by Discovery and other SHARK WEEK partners who are creating content to educate fans about why healthy oceans need sharks and are raising money in support of Oceana’s campaigns, which include advocating for the passage of the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2019.

MLB Network is once again returning as a partner for SHARK WEEK 2020. MLB Network is the ultimate television destination for baseball fans, and this year it teamed up with SHARK WEEK for ultimate summer fun with a beach-themed episode of MLB Central airing, Monday August 10th. MLB Network’s programming features the multiple Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight, plus live regular season and Postseason game telecasts, original documentaries, highlights, insights and analysis.

Southwest Airlines® is returning as a partner with SHARK WEEK for the seventh year. While inflight, Southwest passengers can enjoy sharktastic content via the Inflight Entertainment Portal’s custom SHARK WEEK TV Series Channel, which houses a library of SHARK WEEK episodes, plus a never-before-seen episode, Tiger Shark King, which passengers can watch more than 30 days ahead of its premier during SHARK WEEK. Additionally, Southwest passengers can tune in to SHARK WEEK on Discovery Channel beginning Sunday, August 9, and continuing through Sunday, August 16, via live TV onboard Southwest WiFi-equipped flights.

Great Clips Inc. the world’s largest salon brand with nearly 4,500 salons in the U.S and Canada has partnered with SHARK WEEK for the eighth consecutive year. Great Clips will feature SHARK WEEK in-salon via co-branded digital signage nationwide from August 1 – August 16 inviting customers to share their new fintastic haircuts on social media.

Returning partner, Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands. Founded in 2009 and acquired by Ubisoft in 2013, Future Games of London is a game studio specializing in original free to play game for mobile and tablet devices. Ubisoft will design and develop a SHARK WEEK in-game integration within Hungry Shark Evolution. They will also include SHARK WEEK-themed loading screen, SHARK WEEK tune-in pushes and SHARK WEEK promo running on pre-game load screen in Hungry Shark Evolution and Hungry Shark World.

Lastly, Shark fans can satisfy their sweet tooth with our returning partner Georgetown Cupcake. In celebration of SHARK WEEK 2020, Georgetown Cupcake, founded by sisters Katherine Kallinis Berman and Sophie Kallinis LaMontagne has created a new SHARK WEEK Dozen. This year’s SHARK WEEK dozen includes 4 “Shark Fin Vanilla” cupcakes topped with ocean blue buttercream, sparkling blue sanding sugar, and fondant shark fins, 2 “Shark Head Vanilla” cupcakes topped with ocean blue buttercream, sparkling blue sanding sugar, and fondant shark heads, 2 Red Velvet cupcakes with shark pattern fondant, and 4 Chocolate & Vanilla Buttercream cupcakes with SHARK WEEK fondant. Available for nationwide shipping through Sunday, August 16th.

