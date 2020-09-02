Ken Kaplan, owner of Kaplan Cycles is a tough, motorcycle-flipping American hero with an immense passion for vintage bikes who is determined to make his business a motorcycle mecca one bike at a time. In the special, KAPLAN AMERICA, airing Wednesday, September 9 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel, Ken and his son Ken Jr. race to get five bikes restored and sold in a week – all while they track down and fight to return three stolen bikes to their rightful owner.

Selling motorcycles by day and keeping his city safe at night, Ken Kaplan has made it his mission to protect his hometown and bust criminals. After motorcycles were stolen from his shop, Ken Kaplan created his alter-ego: Kaplan America, and dedicated his spare time to defending his family and neighbors. Kaplan America will stop at nothing to get stolen property returned to its rightful owners.

The Kaplans are completely obsessed with motorcycles, and Ken Kaplan is determined to make his city the new motorcycle capital of the world.

