(Los Angeles) – Discovery Channel is turning up the torque on Motor Mondays with a brand-new season of FAST N’ LOUD, premiering Monday, March 30 at 10PM ET/PT . With builds bigger than ever before, Richard Rawlings’ team wrestles with intricate projects, impossible deadlines and demanding standards while Gas Monkey Garage solidifies its elite status in the hotrod world. Throughout the season, Richard, Russell J. Holmes and the crew push the boundaries on some of the most complex builds the garage has ever taken on. The series is produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group.

With a reputation as one of the best hotrod hunters in the world, Richard has proven that he and his team can take on any elaborate build that comes their way. In the season premiere, Richard teams up with legendary actor/humanitarian, Gary Sinise, to transform two Jeeps for his Gary Sinise Foundation into a “star”-studded salute. He and his crew set out to give these two Jeeps a Gas Monkey transformation, kicking off the build with a rusty ’81 CJ7- and their sights are set on turning it into a rare Super Jeep from the 70’s to be sold at auction to raise money for Gary’s Foundation. But it’s a race against the clock as the Monkeys face setbacks that could jeopardize Gas Monkey Garage’s most charitable challenge to date.

Richard is pushing the garage to new levels of success with intricate builds and celebrity clientele, but will a rigorous schedule and detailed designs prove to be too much for the Monkeys to manage?

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week by downloading the Discovery GO app. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #FastNLoud and follow Discovery Motor on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.

FAST N’ LOUD is produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group. For Pilgrim Media Group, executive producers are Craig Piligian and Eddie Rohwedder. For Discovery Channel, executive producers are Kyle Wheeler and Todd Lefkowitz and associate producer is Olivia Ghersen. Richard Rawlings also serves as an executive producer.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

