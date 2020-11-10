The order of the Knights Templar was founded in the 12th century to protect Christian pilgrims traveling to the Holy Land and is notoriously one of the most secretive organizations in history. For decades, archaeologists and treasure hunters have searched for Templar artifacts, but have been unable to uncover any relics belonging to the legendary Knights Templar…until now. With innumerable myths and tales surrounding the Knights Templar and their fate, two modern day treasure hunters are on a mission to discover the truth behind potential key Templar relics that could alter history books forever. The brand-new series, LOST RELICS OF THE KNIGHTS TEMPLAR premieres Wednesday, November 11 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

Narrated by explorer Josh Gates, LOST RELICS OF THE KNIGHTS TEMPLAR follows two of the world’s most prolific treasure hunters Hamilton White and Carl Cookson as they embark on an epic journey that takes them all over Europe and the Middle East; from the romantic spires of 12th century Portugal, to the spiritual Temple Mount in Jerusalem, to trace the origins of the Templar relics.

Throughout their expedition, Hamilton and Carl unearth fascinating information about Templar history, and set out to solve the mystery behind each item in their extraordinary treasure hoard.

