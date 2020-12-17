Then on New Year’s Day, Gold Will Sparkle With a Marathon Line-Up of GOLD RUSH and the All-New Series MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH

(Los Angeles) – 2021 is almost here and what better way to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome in a prosperous (one can hope) New Year than with gold and some of Discovery Channel’s most incredible natural history programming. In preparation for the launch of Discovery’s streaming service, discovery+ on January 4, Discovery Channel will present a marathon of natural history programs starting at 9am ET/PT on Thursday, December 31 with NORTH AMERICA, followed by the Emmy® Award-nominated SERENGETI, and EXPEDITION UNKNOWN. To kick off 2021, Discovery Channel will be airing an all-day marathon of GOLD RUSH starting at 9am ET/PT on Friday, January 1.

Following the GOLD RUSH marathon, viewers can tune-in to a brand-new episode of GOLD RUSH and the series premiere of MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH at 10 PM ET/PT on January 1. The series follows Duane Ollinger and his 160-acre ranch, Blind Frog Ranch in Utah’s Uintah Basin. From Aztec treasure to caverns of gold and silver to lost Mormon mines, legends surround Blind Frog Ranch and treasure seekers have been drawn to the land for hundreds of years. After discovering a system of seven underground caves that run through his property, Duane is singularly focused on finding what’s hidden in them – no matter the cost. Duane and his crew will pull out all the stops – and heavy machinery – to find the treasure buried beneath Blind Frog Ranch, even if the land fights them every step of the way.

Below is the full marathon programming schedule for December 31 and January 1, 2021.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31

NORTH AMERICA

9:00 AM -2:00 PM ET/PT

The seven-part series, NORTH AMERICA turns the lens toward our diverse and tenacious continent and captures a land where life collides with hostile, untamed wilderness in the most diverse, deadly environment on Earth. The series takes viewers on a journey around the continent including the frigid Yukon Territory, the lush forests of Belize, the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the barren deserts of the American Southwest and reveals a hidden world where life — ranging from the familiar to the exotic — battles deep freezes, deadly fires and explosive super storms. “Survival of the fittest” is truly the law here amid threatening terrain and ferocious weather.

SERENGETI

2:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET/PT

From Emmy®-winners Simon Fuller and John Downer, SERENGETI is a six-part series that gives unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of the Africa. Featuring a lush original score and narrated by Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong’o, the series follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife including lions, zebras, baboons and cheetahs over the course of a year. Collaborating for the first time, the team employed innovative filming techniques in some of Africa’s most treasured regions, painting the ultimate portrait of survival in SERENGETI.

EXPEDITION UNKNOWN

8:00 PM – 11:00 PM ET/PT

With a passion for the unexplained and a thirst for adventure, host and Executive Producer Josh Gates and his EXPEDITION UNKNOWN crew traverse the globe investigating history’s greatest legends and mysteries. The series chronicles Gates’ global adventures as he investigates iconic unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures and other puzzling stories. The audience is along for the ride as Josh goes to the ends of the Earth — often ending up in some unlikely situations where he relies on his knowledge and ability to crack a joke along the way.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 1

GOLD RUSH MARATHON

9:00 AM – 8:00 PM ET/PT

When a global pandemic shut down the world in March 2020, markets crashed and rocked the U.S. economy. However, with economic uncertainty comes great opportunity for those who can seize upon the moment. And in the goldfields across North America, the opportunity of a lifetime awaited as gold prices spiked to record highs and the price of fuel, a miner’s biggest expense, bottomed out. Seasoned gold miners, Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness are joined by greenhorn miners including special forces veteran, Fred Lewis eager to forge their own destinies and gamble like never before in pursuit of the greatest pay day of their lives. Once gold fever strikes, these crews will never give up.

GOLD RUSH

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM ET/PT

Parker returns to Alaska to prospect new ground and expand his empire. Rick digs deep for big gold in a cut he hopes will deliver the biggest weigh in of the season. Fred’s crew member Johnny comes up with unique fix to their water problem.

MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH

10:00 PM – 11:00 PM ET/PT

Duane Ollinger believes there’s a fortune of gold buried beneath his property, Blind Frog Ranch. But his land, in a remote corner of Utah, seems to be fighting him every step of the way. So this year, Duane’s not going to stop until he gets his hands on the gold – whatever the cost.

About Discovery Channel:

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###