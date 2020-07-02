(Los Angeles) – SHARK WEEK, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated summer event returns with bigger sharks and bigger breaches on Sunday, August 9 and continues through Sunday, August 16 . With more than 20 hours of shark programming throughout the week, SHARK WEEK 2020’s jaws-dropping lineup will deliver incredible shark stories and celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘Air Jaws’. This year, the pop culture phenomenon will take viewers to oceans around the world revealing phenomenal insights into the mysterious world of these magnificent creatures.

Discovery Channel continues to work with nearly two dozen of the world’s most respected marine biologists and science institutions to bring brand-new, innovative shark research technology and compelling insight on some of the most unique shark species in the world. SHARK WEEK 2020 will take viewers to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa to see how the global lockdown and reduced amount of human activity on the seas has given sharks the opportunity to reclaim the oceans.

Discovery will leave no shark fan behind, bringing the #SHARKWEEK experience to viewers across digital and social media platforms. Viewers will have a 360 multi-platform experience uncovering the latest shark news and hot topics around the globe. And because there’s still a lot you don’t know about sharks – follow Discovery on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates on all the latest programming and even some bite-sized facts you never knew you needed. Head over to SharkPickles.com for a tease of what’s coming at you! Viewers can also check out this years SHARK WEEK 2020 promo on Instagram and Twitter.

This year, Oceana and Discovery continue to team up to help protect sharks, which are threatened by a global shark fin trade that includes fins from as many as 73 million sharks each year. The fight against this brutal, wasteful practice is supported by Discovery and other Shark Week partners who are creating content to educate fans about why healthy oceans need sharks and are raising money in support of Oceana’s campaigns, which include advocating for the passage of the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act of 2019.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###