The shark stars of SHARK WEEK will be joined by celebrity co-stars throughout the week including Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, JB Smoove, William Shatner, Eli Roth, the cast of Jackass, Noah Schnapp, Robert Irwin, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Dr. Sandra Lee, Josh Gates, Snoop Dogg, Mark Rober, Chris Rose, David Dobrik and Kinga Philipps

(Los Angeles) – SHARK WEEK, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated summer event returns for its 33rd year with bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches on Sunday, July 11 and continues through Sunday, July 18. With 45 hours of shark programming, the most hours of programming in SHARK WEEK history, SHARK WEEK 2021 will take viewers to new locations to study and record new shark behaviors that have never been seen on camera before. Leading up to SHARK WEEK, Discovery and discovery+ will celebrate sharks all month long with a shark movie festival across both platforms including the Sharknado series, Mega Shark vs. Octopus, Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark, 2-Head Shark Attack, 3-Headed Shark Attack which will all be available July 1 on discovery+. JAWS will air July 10 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery. In addition, pre-premieres of SHARK WEEK shows, RETURN TO HEADSTONE HELL, MEGA PREDATORS OF OZ and RETURN TO SHARK VORTEX will be available exclusively July 1 on discovery+.

SHARK WEEK 2021 will feature two documentaries, available exclusively on discovery+. The powerful and timely documentary from Eli Roth, FIN, will premiere Thursday, July 13. In FIN, Roth and a professional group of scientists, researchers and activists sail around the globe to unveil the truth behind the death of millions of sharks, exposing the criminal enterprise that is impacting the extinction of the misunderstood creatures. FIN features work from photographer Michael Muller and the support of organizations such as Oceana, Sea Shepherd, and WildAid. Oscar® winner Leonardo DiCaprio executive produces the film along with actor, producer and shark activist Nina Dobrev and President of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and Pilgrim CEO and Chair Craig Piligian. ENVOY: SHARK CULL, premiering July 1, narrated by Eric Bana follows the biggest names in ocean conservation as they reveal the importance of sharks in our oceans while uncovering the longest marine cull in history.

In addition, the first ever shark series, SHARK ACADEMY will premiere Sunday, July 11 on discovery+ and shark-themed episodes of JOSH GATES TONIGHT will return Sunday, July 11 to highlight and explore some of the most exciting, shocking, and fintastic moments from SHARK WEEK 2021.

Discovery Channel continues to be the preeminent destination for shark programming and works with nearly two dozen of the world’s most respected marine biologists and science institutions. SHARK WEEK 2021 will once again deliver incredible brand-new, innovative shark research and compelling insight on some of the most remarkable shark species in the world including the first in utero tag in a pregnant Tiger shark, a potentially new Great White mating behavior and the discovery of an elusive pupping ground. Recording shark behaviors that have never been seen on camera before, SHARK WEEK 2021 will take viewers to new locations to study new shark behaviors including Bull shark hunting patterns and new heights – capturing the highest breach ever recorded as Discovery celebrates these brilliant creatures.

Check out SHARK WEEK 2021’s fincredible programming schedule below (all shows airing on Discovery will also be available on discovery+):

Sharkbait with David Dobrik (wt) – Streaming Sunday, July 11 exclusively on discovery+

Internet sensation David Dobrik and his friends are on the craziest adventure yet… Diving with SHARKS! When faced with bad weather and sharks larger than they expected, these 20-somethings quickly find themselves asking, “Why did we go on Shark Week?” Produced by Pilgrim Media Group.

Crikey! It’s Shark Week – Airing Sunday, July 11 at 8PM ET/PT

Robert Irwin comes face to face with a Great White Shark for the ﬁrst time ever with shark conservationists Paul de Gelder and Madison Stewart. Following his father’s footsteps, he will get as close as possible to these incredible creatures to determine which apex predator reigns supreme – Crocs or Great Whites? Produced by Eureka Productions.

Tiffany Haddish Does Shark Week – Airing Sunday, July 11 at 9PM ET/PT

Tiffany Haddish hosts Shark Week! While her fantasy was to uncover the secrets of shark sex sailing on the fanciest yachts surrounded by friendly sea creatures and pampered by a handsome merman, she’s joined by Dr. Toby Daly-Engel, Dr. Craig O’Connell, Alannah Vellacott for a very sharky wake-up call. Produced by Will Packer, Will Packer Media and Anomaly Entertainment.

Jackass Shark Week Special (wt) – Airing Sunday, July 11 at 10PM ET/PT

Johnny Knoxville sends Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and new Jackass cast members on a Shark Week mission for the ages. They’ll dial up a series of shark stunts that test their bravery and threshold of pain as they put common shark myths to the test with the help of Dr. Craig O’Connell. Produced by Jeff Tremaine and Anomaly Entertainment.

Stranger Sharks – Streaming Monday, July 12 exclusively on discovery+

Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things are teaming up for the ultimate Shark Week adventure…exploring abandoned undersea ruins and man-made artificial reefs searching for the strangest sharks in the ocean. Produced by Spoke Studios.

Air Jaws: Going For Gold – Airing Monday, July 12 at 8PM ET/PT

Narrated by Chris Rose, the Air Jaws team, Alison Towner, Dickie Chivell, Chris Fallows, and Enrico Gennari return to Seal Rock to capture the highest breach ever recorded. Rocket Shark holds the record at 15-feet. Will he return to jump even higher, or will a new shark take the World’s Highest Flying Great White Shark title? Produced by Shark Entertainment.

Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash – Airing Monday, July 12 at 9PM ET/PT

Rumor has it that two of the largest sharks in existence have been recently roaming New Zealand waters, but nobody knows which one is the largest. Brandon McMillan and Dickie Chivell are heading out to see which one takes the cake – Phred or Slash? Produced by Anomaly Entertainment.

Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek – Airing Monday, July 12 at 10PM ET/PT

Josh Gates links up with his childhood hero, William Shatner, to boldly go where Shark Week has never gone before. The mission: enter shark-infested waters to understand the nature of fear and come face to face with an apex predator. This is Shark Trek. Produced by Ping Pong Productions.

Great White Comeback – Streaming Tuesday, July 13 exclusively on discovery+

In 2017 one of the strangest ocean mysteries occurred in South Africa when an entire Great White population disappeared overnight. Alison Towner and her team, Enrico Gennari and Andy Casagrande head out on an epic investigation to find the missing Great Whites of Seal Island. Produced by Hazmat Productions.

MotherSharker – Airing Tuesday, July 13 at 8PM ET/PT

It’s a great mystery where tiger sharks give birth. One team of scientists and shark experts including Dr. James Sulikowski, Dr. Toby Daly-Engel, Dr. Neil Hammerschlag and Jamin Martinelli deploy an arsenal of new technology to find out, but they need to meet some of the Bahamas’ biggest tiger shark mothers face-to-face for it to work. Produced by Red Rock Films.

Brad Paisley’s Shark Country – Airing Tuesday, July 13 at 9PM ET/PT

Country star Brad Paisley and comedian JB Smoove meet in the Bahamas to attract new fans, Sharks! With Dr. Austin Gallagher’s help, they put Brad’s musical talents to the test in shark-infested waters to see how sound can attract or repel sharks. Produced by Critical Content.

The Spawn Of El Diablo – Airing Tuesday, July 13 at 10PM ET/PT

In 2012, Michelle Jewell documented one of the largest great white mating scars ever recorded. Recently similar marks have appeared, leading her to believe this is a possible mating ground and that mega-shark El Diablo has returned to South Africa. Produced by Anomaly Entertainment.

Tiger Queen – Streaming Wednesday, July 14 exclusively on discovery+

The shark population in Turks and Caicos has a sizable concentration of female tiger sharks, leaving scientists wondering where all the males are hiding. Shark enthusiast Kinga Philipps joins Dr. Austin Gallagher to help solve this puzzling mystery. Produced by Ping Pong Productions.

MechaShark – Airing Wednesday, July 14 at 8PM ET/PT

Researchers Kina Scollay, Mark Erdmann and Al Baxter build a submersible mechanical shark to track down New Zealand’s monster great whites and pilot it deep into what they believe could be a mating ground – the Holy Grail of shark science. Produced by Lucky 8.

The Real Sharknado – Airing Wednesday, July 14 at 9PM ET/PT

We have all seen the movies, sharks jumping into boats, circling in tornados, and risking their lives to attack humans. Could these shark feasts happen? Ian Ziering and Tara Reid pick up their chainsaws once again – this time with the help of Dr. Tristan Guttridge and to see if a real Sharknado could happen. Produced by Ping Pong Productions.

Return to Lair of the Great White – Airing Wednesday, July 14 at 10PM ET/PT

Dr. Craig O’Connell and Marc Payne return to where they unexpectedly filmed a juvenile great white during a past mission. Believing there’s a nursery nearby, they follow the trail to a discovery that could change everything we know about great whites. Produced by Talesmith.

Raging Bulls – Streaming Thursday, July 15 exclusively on discovery+

Bull sharks are one of Australia’s “Big 3” deadly shark species, and recently, there’s been a shift in their behavior concerning the human population. Paul De Gelder joins Johan Gustafson to uncover why these sharks are becoming more aggressive hunters. Produced by Stephen David Entertainment.

Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week – Airing Thursday, July 15 at 8PM ET/PT

Dr. Sandra Lee has entertained millions with her extreme pimple popping videos. Now she heads to Turks and Caicos with Dr. Austin Gallagher to explore the world of shark skin and how she can apply the science they gather to help human skin issues. Produced by Ping Pong Productions.

Sharkadelic Summer 2 – Airing Thursday, July 15 at 9PM ET/PT

Sharkadelic is back to find out if this summer will be the sharkiest on record. Snoop Dogg breaks down the craziest encounters, the wildest and most unpredictable reactions to discover if America is once again ground zero for the shark superstorm. Produced by Anomaly Entertainment.

Mega Jaws Of Bird Island – Airing Thursday, July 15 at 10PM ET/PT

South African Great whites are on the brink of extinction, but experts believe there is at least one breeder shark left in the water surrounding Bird Island. Alison Towner, Chris Fallows, Dickie Chivell and Enrico Gennari will search and tag the last female great white mature enough to carry on the species. Produced by Shark Entertainment.

Extinct Or Alive: Jaws Of Alaska – Streaming Friday, July 16 exclusively on discovery+

International wildlife biologist Forrest Galante and Jessica Evans travel the world in search of rare and elusive wildlife, including those lost to science, and mysterious cold-water sharks. Produced by Hot Snakes Media.

Ninja Sharks: Mutants Rising – Airing Friday, July 16 at 8PM ET/PT

In the icy waters of Alaska, off populated beaches of New York, and lurking in ghostly shipwrecks off the coast of North Carolina, scientists and shark experts Dr. Craig O’Connell, Joe and Lauren Romeiro, Avery Paxton, Madeline Marens and Hap Fatzinger have discovered three sharks that have developed unique and deadly ninja skills. Produced by Future Legend Films.

Monster Sharks Of Andros Island – Airing Friday, July 16 at 9PM ET/PT

Shark researchers Dr. Tristan Guttridge, Annie Guttridge, Alannah Vellacott and Khrys Carole travel to Andros Island to determine if it’s a new Great Hammerhead hotspot, and they’re using reports of a half-octopus, half-shark creature known as the Lusca to help them locate massive sharks for their study. Produced by Hazmat Productions.

Mystery Of The Black Demon Shark – Airing Friday, July 16 at 10PM ET/PT

In Mexico, legends swirl around El Demonio Negro, a 50-foot shark that has terrorized fisherman and tourists alike for generations. Is this an undiscovered predator? Forrest Galante hunts for answers in the most rugged and remote parts of the Baja Peninsula. Produced by Hot Snakes Media.

I Was Prey: Terrors Of The Deep 2 – Airing Friday, July 16 at 11PM ET/PT

Two adventure seekers recount their horrifying shark attack experiences. Produced by Hit + Run Creative.

Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt For Lagertha – Streaming Saturday, July 17 exclusively on discovery+

A monster lurks in the crystal blue waters off the coast of Costa Rica named Lagertha. In this epic adventure, Dr. Craig O’Connell, Vicky Vasquez, and Andy Casagrande team up to discover why the tiger sharks in this area are unexpectedly more aggressive. Produced by Arrow Media.

Return To Shark Vortex – Airing Saturday, July 17 at 8PM ET/PT

As the Shark Vortex retreats in the fall, sharks battle it out for dominance in New England’s icy waters. Experts Dr. Greg Skomal, Joe and Lauren Romeiro brave rough oceans and fierce predators to capture new footage and insight of the phantom shark and reveal which shark reigns supreme. Produced by Lucky 8.

Shark Week Best In Show – Airing Saturday, July 17 at 9PM ET/PT

Discover everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year including unbelievable viral videos, big news stories and the latest in cutting-edge shark science. Produced by Main Event Media.

I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021 – Airing Saturday, July 17 at 10PM ET/PT

I Was Prey: Shark Week 2021 recounts two horrific shark attacks told solely by the survivors who overcame life and death circumstances to tell their stories. Produced by Hit + Run Creative.

The Great Hammerhead Stakeout – Streaming Sunday, July 18 exclusively on discovery+

Dr. Tristan Guttridge and James Glancy travel to Andros Island to investigate reports of an exclusive population of giant hammerheads. To get answers, they attempt one of the longest shark dives EVER – upwards of 10 hours – using an underwater habitat. Produced by Big Wave Productions.

Shark Academy – Streaming Sunday, July 11 on discovery+, airing Sunday, July 18 at 10PM ET/PT

Shark Academy follows eight men and women on an intense six-week crash course to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark diving expedition. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for these shark enthusiasts with non-traditional backgrounds to leap ahead in the competitive world of shark research, embarking on the adventure of a lifetime in hopes of making their dreams a reality. Produced by Double Act.

SHARK WEEK has long been a celebrated summer trending topic, and this year, new partnerships and content offerings will deliver a 360 multi-platform experience uncovering the latest shark discoveries and trending shark topics around the globe.

On Discovery’s TikTok, fans will be able to livestream exclusive immersive experiences from SHARK WEEK stars to get a behind the scenes look. As a part of TikTok’s Instructive Accelerator Program, Discovery and Science Channel’s accounts will serve daily educational content about sharks and the importance of their conservation for our ocean’s ecosystem.

SHARK RUMBLE, an original mid-form episode on discovery+ and a TikTok livestream, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre teams up with Shark Week host and marine biologist, Luke Tipple. Audiences will see what happens when the former WWE Champion has his first close encounter with sharks in one of the world’s largest single aquatic exhibits at the Georgia Aquarium. Luke Tipple also returns to host The Daily Bite, a discovery+ original mid-form series with a companion podcast that takes fans behind the scenes with the stars of SHARK WEEK.

While fans wait for SHARK WEEK to begin, they can access a voice skill on Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices. Bob the Shark (@BobtheShark on Twitter) is sharing Shark facts and punny jokes to celebrate Shark Week. Just say “Alexa, open Shark Week” or “Hey Google, talk to Shark Week” to learn more. During SHARK WEEK‘s primetime programming, Bob the Shark will also host the JAWSCERS, an awards show like no other, that will give fans the opportunity to vote on their favorite classic Shark Week moments. This is every SHARK WEEK superfan’s chance to win a limited-edition t shirt featuring Bob himself.

To kick off the jaw-some vibes, Discovery is giving fans a chance to win a shark dive for two from Islander Charters, $10,000 cash prize, and more fintastic prizes. Enter daily now through August 2 at Discovery.com/ SharkWeekSweepstakes.

Fans can dive into all things SHARK WEEK at SharkWeek.com, from bonus video to amazing shark photography and more. Check out our GIPHY page for fun stickers and GIFs for some fintastic flair. Catch up on classic episodes by downloading discovery+, join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #SharkWeek and follow SHARK WEEK on Facebook Instagram, and Twitter .

Oceana and Discovery continue their longstanding partnership to help protect sharks, which are threatened by a global shark fin trade that includes fins from as many as 73 million sharks each year. Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate passed the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act (S. 1106) — a bill that would ban the buying and selling of shark fins in the United States — as part of a broader legislative package known as the United States Innovation and Competition Act (S. 1260). The market for shark fins is a historic driver of overfishing, which is why it’s more important than ever that this year’s Shark Week collaborations with major brands and content creators help raise money for Oceana’s campaigns and educate fans about why healthy oceans need sharks. This year Discovery is partnering with Beneath The Waves, an ocean NGO using cutting-edge science to advance scientific discovery and catalyze ocean policy, with initiatives focusing on the conservation of biodiversity and highly migratory species such as sharks.

Discovery is thrilled to once again align with a hefty list of marketing partners who help amplify and excite fans with custom SHARK WEEK collaborations and executions. Returning partners include Southwest Airlines, Great Clips, Pooch Perks and Georgetown Cupcake. New partnerships with Wilson, MLB, Casely, Me Undies and Nautica will kick off in the weeks leading up to SHARK WEEK 2021.

Additionally, throughout the month of July, SHARK WEEK fans can look to the skies on the East Coast for the first-ever SHARK WEEK blimp, at 128-feet long,44-feet high, it is one of only 15 flying today. The blimp will take off from Nashville and travel up and down the East Coast through July 20. SHARK WEEK blimp sightings can be posted on social using the hashtag #SharkWeek.

Discovery’s major affiliate partners are participating in marketing promotion around SHARK WEEK. Some of the tactics include social and digital features, gamifications, virtual screenings, customer giveaways, a digital SHARK WEEK marketing kit, On Demand and TV Everywhere content, and cross channel spots across top markets nationwide.

SHARK WEEK will again be supported by Discovery Education, the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms. Educators and students worldwide using Discovery Education’s award-winning digital services—which include Discovery Education Experience, the Math, Science, and Social Science Techbooks, and STEM Connect—will shortly receive access to a variety of premium SHARK WEEK-themed resources including videos, classroom activities, lessons, engaging virtual experiences, and more. Through these exciting resources, which can be accessed at home, in the classrooms, or wherever learning is taking place, teachers and students are empowered to explore critical topics such as biodiversity, ocean conservation, marine life, and more.

Discovery has again announced a fintastic list of merchandising partners for Discovery Channel’s SHARK WEEK 2021, including a new partnership with DEVOUR Frozen Foods, launching limited-edition Shark Week packaging for its frozen meals. Additionally, the artisan jewelry brand, Pura Vida, is diving into Shark Week with new fashion accessories that will benefit Oceana, a charitable organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the world’s oceans, available at Tilly’s and independently owned surf shops. Also new in the apparel category, Hawaiian retailer Crazy Shirts is set to launch an exclusive line of licensed apparel for both adults and kids that feature its iconic original art. YesFit, the virtual racing app, will host a Shark Week themed race and PADI®, the world’s leading scuba diver organization, will launch a merchandise partnership with sustainable and eco-friendly Shark Week products. Continuing on, starting July 13, gaming company Ubisoft will launch a Shark Week-themed level in Hungry Shark World and Hungry Shark Evolution, allowing players to win exclusive in-game items. Lastly, pet toys from G Mason Group will be available at Walmart, and Shark Week themed towels from Sand Cloud available online only at SandCloud.com.

Returning to the SHARK WEEK consumer products program, Mattel is diving back in this year with its popular Shark Week-themed UNO deck. Additional returning partners include BKD with a line of shark playsets, Dandee plush pet toys and Meredith with a shark-themed bookazine. Returning in the apparel and accessories category, Knockaround Sunglasses is back for the seventh year with shark-themed sunglasses, RSVLTS with a variety of short-sleeve button-ups and t-shirts, Sock Fancy with a unisex sock line, The Forecast Agency with an apparel line retailing at PacSun in early July and Freestyle Watches with a new collection of Classic Shark Timepieces.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity, and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

