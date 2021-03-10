Roll out of discovery+ and combined international advertising sales approach offers brands new audience engagement opportunities at scale

Revitalised sports advertising-sales and branded solutions off­er debuts throughout Discovery’s international markets

Unique proposition brings together creative solutions from sport and the Olympic Games to the broadest range of real life entertainment categories including Home, Adventure, Travel, Food, Nature, Environment and Science

Discovery is unveiling an enhanced marketing solutions offer for brand partners across its international markets* that truly unites the company’s sports offering with its real life entertainment portfolio into a single proposition. The move builds on the global launch of Discovery’s definitive real-life subscription streaming service, discovery+, in January

For the first time, this gives brand partners the opportunity to access all of Discovery’s rich content, on all of its platforms, across every global market, through one central buying point. Clients can now connect with Discovery’s entire audience through any of its offerings, including its leading multi-sport brand Eurosport and passion verticals such as the Global Cycling Network (GCN).

As part of the redefined and integrated offer, Discovery has also reimagined its Creative Brand Solutions capability, within its marketing offer, to enhance content opportunities available to international client partners. Discovery’s creative studio is already delivering new creative content together with some of the world’s biggest brands, helping them to connect with their audiences at scale in a deeper and more meaningful way.

A suite of marketing solutions will be presented for brands to allow them to achieve engagement at scale across the widest portfolio of platforms including via digital content, social media, long and short-form content, product placement, sponsorship, and technology partnerships.

Mike Rich, Head of Sports Marketing Solutions, said: “Today is a monumental step for our sports offer as we fully unify our international marketing solutions and advertising-sales within the broader offering of the Discovery family. We believe this will further strengthen our market-leading proposition and help brands tell their stories at scale, supporting them to deliver against communications goals which positively impacts their business objectives.

“As we head towards back-to-back Olympic Games and deliver the international rollout of discovery+, our partners can now fully take advantage of an enhanced marketing solutions offer which connects sport to the most comprehensive range of real life categories, including home, adventure, travel, food, nature, environment and science. This not only offers more ways to inform, fascinate and inspire, but allows brands to call on us to engage both the most passionate and broadest audiences they want to target.”

Discovery’s Marketing Solutions and Advertising-Sales business already features global clients on its roster including across its unrivalled sports offering:

Bridgestone, which became the headline sponsor of Eurosport’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 coverage.

Brand USA, extending Discovery’s partnership with the public-private organisation that promotes the United States as a premier travel destination, delivering marketing and advertising solutions across Discovery’s platforms, including to sports fans through Eurosport.

Goodyear, which agreed a multi-year partnership with Eurosport around its world-class motorsport coverage and promotion.

Zwift, which is Eurosport and GCN’s largest partner for its comprehensive cycling coverage across the widest range of events.

Discovery is recognised as a global leader in real life entertainment and connects audiences in more than 200 international markets and territories with the content they love. Its fully aggregated direct-to-consumer product discovery+ features the biggest personalities across the broadest range of lifestyle categories including home, travel, food, nature and science and is set to introduce Eurosport’s world-class sports content in 2021**.

*Outside USA

**In selected markets

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About discovery+:

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. discovery+ will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. At launch in the United States, discovery+ will have the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com.

About Eurosport:

Eurosport is the number one sport destination in Europe, unlocking the power of sport through localised content from the world’s greatest sporting events. As the Home of the Olympic Games in Europe, Discovery is bringing Eurosport to discovery+, the real-life direct-to-consumer streaming service, starting in a range of international markets during 2021. Firmly established as the Home of Cycling, Grand Slam Tennis and Winter Sport, Eurosport channels – Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2 – reach 246 million cumulative subscribers across 75 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Eurosport.com is Europe’s No 1 online sports news website with an average of 30 million unique users per month. Eurosport Events specializes in the management and promotion of international sporting events. More information is available by visiting corporate.eurosport.com.

