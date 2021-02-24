Discovery to use the full scope of its platforms to continue the growth of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Multi-year agreement spans live and highlights coverage for sports fans in more than 50 markets across Europe

Agreement further strengthens Discovery and Eurosport’s comprehensive motorsport portfolio and electric racing offering

Discovery has today extended its rights to show live coverage of every ABB FIA Formula E World Championship E-Prix following a new agreement with the all-electric racing series.

Discovery will utilise its extensive range of free-to-air, pay-tv and digital platforms to support the growth of Formula E in Europe. Live and on-demand coverage will be presented through its leading multi-sport brand, Eurosport, in more than 50 markets, available via its linear and digital channels as well as being introduced on discovery+*, Discovery’s global streaming product, to expand the reach of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to the widest possible audience.

The multi-year agreement covering more than 50 markets includes exclusive live and highlights coverage in 27 markets** in Europe with Formula E fans able to enjoy selected broadcasts via Discovery’s free-to-air channels in the UK (Quest), Norway (MAX), Poland (Metro), Spain and Turkey (DMAX), Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Trojan Paillot, VP Rights Acquisitions, Eurosport said: “Formula E has established itself as the world’s most competitive electric racing series and our coverage has been entertaining fans since its very first Championship. We’re excited to continue to screen every race and use the full scope of Discovery’s channels and platforms to continue the growth of the Championship, expanding the reach of this exciting sport for years to come.

“Our commitment to bringing innovative and electrifying motorsport experiences to fans everywhere further enhances our diverse portfolio of world-class sports rights that truly offers something for everyone.”

DS Techeetah driver and 2019-2020 ABB FIA Formula E Championship winner António Félix da Costa, said: “Season 7 is set to wow fans with more intense racing than ever before. The grid is so competitive now with so many talented drivers. When you add in more ‘firsts’ like the season-opening races under lights in Diriyah later this week, fans watching across Europe on Discovery and Eurosport will be in for a treat.”

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer of Formula E, said: “Discovery’s reach across Europe, through Eurosport, discovery+ and free-to-air channels, is vitally important for Formula E and has been since Season 1.

“We’re excited to announce this new phase of our partnership with Discovery, expanding our audiences through their extensive range of platforms and renewed focus on localising content, allowing us to showcase our unpredictable, all-action racing series to millions of households, in more than 50 markets across Europe.”

Discovery has screened every Formula E season since its inception in 2014 via Eurosport as part of the most comprehensive motorsport offering in Europe. Its commitment to electric racing was reaffirmed this year by unveiling the inaugural PURE ETCR championship, the world’s first all-electric multi-brand touring car championship set to begin in May. The series will be promoted by Eurosport Events – Eurosport’s event promotion and management division, which will organise 32 events across four continents this year.

In 2021 Eurosport will also be the home of a wide range of motorsport events and series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR), FIA European Rally Championship (ERC), the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) and Extreme E**, offering something for everyone.

The much-anticipated Formula E Season 7 is set to begin on 26-27 February with round one from the UNESCO World Heritage site in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The opening E-Prix will be the first in the FIA World Championship’s history to take place at night and will see drivers compete in a double header to kick-start the delayed 2020/2021 season.

*In selected markets

**Territories and rights:

Territories 1: Exclusive live and highlights rights on a free and paid basis in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Turkey.

Territories 2: Exclusive live and highlights rights on a paid basis in Albania & Kosovo, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia

Territories 3: Non-exclusive live and highlights rights on a paid basis in Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, France and Monaco, Georgia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and United Kingdom. Discovery will also hold non-exclusive highlights rights in Italy and Germany.

Discovery will also hold non-exclusive live and highlights rights on a free basis in the UK.

2021 Formula E Calendar

Round 1 – Diriyah, Saudi Arabia: 26 February

Round 2 – Diriyah, Saudi Arabia: 27 February

Round 3 – Rome, Italy: 10 April

Round 4 – Valencia, Spain: 24 April

Round 5 – Monte Carlo, Monaco: 8 May:

Round 6 – Marrakesh, Morocco: 22 May

Round 7 – Santiago, Chile: 5 June

Round 8 – Santiago, Chile: 6 June

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Eurosport:

Eurosport is the number one sport destination in Europe, unlocking the power of sport through localised content from the world’s greatest sporting events. As the Home of the Olympic Games in Europe, Discovery is bringing Eurosport to discovery+, the real-life direct-to-consumer streaming service, starting in a range of international markets during 2021. Firmly established as the Home of Cycling, Grand Slam Tennis and Winter Sport, Eurosport channels – Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2 – reach 246 million cumulative subscribers across 75 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Eurosport.com is Europe’s No 1 online sports news website with an average of 30 million unique users per month. Eurosport Events specializes in the management and promotion of international sporting events. More information is available by visiting corporate.eurosport.com.

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship:

Formula E exists to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing. The only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, Formula E was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings intense and unpredictable all-electric racing to the heart of iconic cities around the world. In its first six seasons. Formula E crowned five different champions and celebrated 17 winners in 69 races. With more automotive manufacturers on the grid than any other motorsport, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is not only one of the most compelling racing series on the planet but also an unparalleled proving ground for race-to-road electric vehicle and sustainable mobility technologies. Powered by purpose and united by a passion to deliver edge-of-seat racing, the positively charged Formula E community of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, host cities and fans work together to light up the world with the transformative power of electric racing. www.FIAFormulaE.com

###