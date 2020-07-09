– New Preschool Animated Series Packed with Comedy, Problem Solving and Friendship Takes Flight Beginning Sunday, August 2 at 1/12c –

(Miami, FL) – A brand new adventure is coming to Discovery Family! Today, the network announced the premiere of the new animated series TRUE AND THE RAINBOW KINGDOM, premiering Sunday, August 2 at 1/12c on Discovery Family. The series will also stream live and on demand on Discovery Family GO, the network’s TV Everywhere app.

Whenever there’s a problem in the wondrous world of the Rainbow Kingdom, there’s one person everyone can count on to save the day – True! TRUE AND THE RAINBOW KINGDOM follows an intelligent and fearless heroine, 8-year-old True, and her hilarious best friend Bartleby the cat, as they come to the rescue of Rainbow City’s whimsical citizens. True is the only one that can unleash the power of the Magical Wishes from the Wishing Tree in order to set things right and keep all the residents in the Kingdom safe.

Each 22-minute episode of the animated series tailored to a preschool audience is packed with comedy that will delight boys and girls alike, while empowering them as they help True solve problems and overcome challenges. In the series premiere episodes titled “Big Mossy Mess” and “Wishing Heart Hollow,” Bartleby brings home some special Zazoony Moss and it suddenly starts to grow like crazy! It’s now up to True to stop its spread before the moss covers the entire Rainbow Kingdom. Later, with the help of some new friends, True must rescue the Rainbow King who gets trapped in the Wishing Heart Hollow cave.

TRUE AND THE RAINBOW KINGDOM is produced by Guru Studio, based on the artwork of FriendsWithYou and is executive produced by world renowned artist Pharrell Williams. To learn more, go to www.discoveryfamilychannel.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DiscFamily and on Twitter @DiscoveryFamily.

About Discovery Family

The leading television destination for families in the United States, Discovery Family is available in more than 47 million U.S. homes and is a joint venture of Discovery Communications and Hasbro. Discovery Family is programmed with an inspirational mix of family-friendly series and movies and Allspark Animation’s popular animation franchises, including MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC, LITTLEST PET SHOP and the Emmy-winning TRANSFORMERS RESCUE BOTS. Families can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through Discovery Family GO – the network’s TV Everywhere app offering live and on demand access to your favorite Discovery Family series and specials. For 2020-to-date, Discovery Family ranks as the #1 most co-viewed kid’s network among Kids 2-11 watching with an Adult 18-49 in Total Day and Prime.

About Guru Studio

Guru Studio is a creative-driven entertainment company renowned for creating, developing and producing internationally acclaimed and highly successful shows including its premier Netflix Original preschool series, True and the Rainbow Kingdom which is now in its fourth season; PAW Patrol™, the #1 U.S. Preschool smash-hit and consumer products phenomenon produced in collaboration with Spin Master and Nick Jr.; Mattel’s Ever After High; and its own two-time original Emmy® Award nominated preschool series Justin Time. Guru Studio also contributed visual development on the Academy Award nominated animated feature The Breadwinner, which brought the rich ‘story world’ sequences to life. Led by President and Executive Creative Director Frank Falcone, Guru Studio is an industry leader in animated storytelling for kids of all ages. www.gurustudio.com

###