HUSTLE & ROLL (w/t) is a look inside a group of highly competitive luxury car dealers who trust no one

(Los Angeles) – Discovery Channel has given the greenlight to HUSTLE AND ROLL (w/t), from executive producer and Oscar®-winner Jamie Foxx, Propagate and its subsidiary Big Breakfast. The series will be available across Discovery platforms.

HUSTLE & ROLL (w/t) is a behind the scenes look into the life of the world’s most successful celebrity car dealers, including RD Whittington of @WiresOnly, and a group of highly competitive luxury car dealers who specialize in making their clients’ dreams come true by any means necessary. But, in this glitzy world where million-dollar cars are posted on Instagram and sold the next day, luxury is not always pretty— everyone knows everyone, no one trusts anyone, and millions are on the line.

“I am thrilled to partner with the teams over at Discovery, Propagate, and Big Breakfast on this exciting project. My friend, RD Whittington is beyond just a rare luxury car dealer… he makes magic happen. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’re bringing with this show,” said Jamie Foxx.

“We are so excited to welcome Jamie Foxx to the Discovery family, and through his show we are getting access to a rarely-seen business of sourcing and selling luxury cars, and the fascinating entrepreneurs who fiercely compete to succeed in this competitive market.,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual.

Executive Produced by Jamie Foxx, represented by CAA, LBI Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham, HUSTLE & ROLL (w/t) is produced for Discovery by Propagate and its subsidiary Big Breakfast. For Propagate and Big Breakfast, executive producers are Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Luke Kelly-Clyne, and Rob Buchta. Douglas Banker is executive producer on behalf of Five All In The Fifth Entertainment. For Discovery, Gretchen Morning is executive producer and Olivia Ghersen is associate producer.

