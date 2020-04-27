DISCOVERY, INC. AND AMAZON EXPAND FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN COLLABORATION WITH ONE-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION COMPLIMENTARY TO ALL FIRE TV AND FIRE TABLET CUSTOMERS

“We Cook Together Weekend” May 2nd and 3rd Will Offer 10 All-New LIVE Cooking Classes Hosted From the Home Kitchens of Valerie Bertinelli, Scott Conant, Bobby Flay, Tyler Florence, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Michael Symon and Jet Tila

New York, NY – April 27, 2020 – Discovery, Inc. and Amazon announced today an expanded collaboration that will provide the tens of millions of new and existing Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers in the U.S. with a one-year subscription to Discovery’s Food Network Kitchen, compliments of Amazon.

Amazon and Discovery first joined forces in 2019 to introduce Food Network Kitchen on Amazon devices, with hands-free access to Alexa. Starting today, new and existing Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers will receive a complimentary year-long subscription. Customers will be able to immediately enjoy live and on-demand cooking classes with Food Network culinary experts and fan-favorite personalities, along with world-renowned chefs including Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Giada De Laurentiis, Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, Alton Brown, Ina Garten, Andrew Zimmern, Ree Drummond, Daniel Boulud, Valerie Bertinelli, Sunny Anderson, Jonathan Waxman, Molly Yeh, Nancy Silverton, JJ Johnson and many more. Customers can also stream episodes of popular Food Network shows ad-free, including 30 Minute Meals, Barefoot Contessa and Brunch @ Bobby’s, and find inspiration for quick and easy meals for the whole family using pantry staples. To navigate to the app just say “Alexa, open Food Network Kitchen” into the Alexa Voice Remote for Fire TV or an Alexa-enabled Tablet; for hands-free voice control use Fire TV Cube or paired Echo device.

“We were thrilled with the success of our initial collaboration with Amazon to launch Food Network Kitchen, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce tens of millions of Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers to Food Network Kitchen,” said Peter Faricy, CEO, Global Direct-to-Consumer, Discovery, Inc. “With families and individuals preparing meals at home now more than ever, this offer will help provide ideas and encouragement to even more customers during this unprecedented time.”

“When Food Network Kitchen came to Fire TV and Alexa last year, we saw how much customers love cooking with, and learning from, their favorite chefs,” said Marc Whitten, VP of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “Many of us are spending more time cooking at home during these challenging times and are in need of a little inspiration. That’s why we are excited to offer all of our new and existing Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers a free year of access to Food Network Kitchen.”

To coincide with the new offer, Food Network Kitchen and Amazon are launching the “We Cook Together” initiative to help those seeking inspiration and assistance in the kitchen. On May 2nd and 3rd, Food Network Kitchen will present a special “We Cook Together Weekend,” bringing back live classes for two days and allowing at-home cooks across the country the opportunity to cook alongside their favorite chefs, cooking in real-time from their own home kitchens.

“We Cook Together Weekend” will feature 10 all-new cooking classes live from the personal kitchens of Valerie Bertinelli, Scott Conant, Bobby Flay, Tyler Florence, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Michael Symon and Jet Tila enabling customers to cook with their favorite chefs and even ask questions throughout with live Q&As. During a time when at-home meal planning and cooking are essential, Food Network Kitchen alleviates pain points associated with the kitchen and brings joy and ease to cooking, offering timely ideas such as incorporating pantry staples and low-cost meal planning.

The most complete food and cooking experience available, Food Network Kitchen offers thousands of cooking classes; home delivery for ingredients used in all classes, recipes, videos and shows; “hands-free” functionality via Amazon Alexa; hundreds of step-by-step instructional videos; advanced search functionality to make finding recipes and classes easier; and a curated selection of Food Network shows.

“During this unprecedented time, I know my first instinct as a chef is to turn to my kitchen, to cook something nourishing for those I care most about,” said Bobby Flay. “Suddenly being faced with the task of cooking for yourself and family, multiple times a day, can be daunting, and we hope the Food Network Kitchen app and our #WeCookTogether weekend of live classes offer the assistance and motivation needed to plate something delicious for your loved ones.”

Earning an average 4.6 rating across the Amazon Appstore, Apple’s appstores, and Google Play, Food Network Kitchen has been well-received since its launch. Customers have raved about the ease of the app and the support it provides. During a time when more people are cooking at home than ever, customers appreciate how Food Network Kitchen has adapted and continues to provide inspiration tailored to the current circumstances they are facing. One customer recently shared, “Thank you for the pantry raid portion of the app! In this ‘interesting time’ it is fantastic how you are always there for us. I have always loved your shows and the new app is wonderful.” Another said, “During our quarantine, I enjoy searching for just the right meal with ingredients I already have in my pantry. With so many choices I can usually find that perfect recipe, even if an ingredient substitute or elimination is necessary. Thanks, for taking us through this tough time.”

The new offer from Discovery and Amazon will give Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers access to more than 2,300 on-demand cooking classes; hundreds of premium step-by-step instructional video; episodes of Food Network cooking shows; and over 80,000 tested recipes.

Customers can sign up for the one-year trial offer by opening the Food Network Kitchen app on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices and following on-screen directions. Learn more at Amazon.com/FNKpromo.

Food Network Kitchen launched in the United States in October 2019 as a first-of-its-kind direct-to-consumer product with proprietary streaming technology, offering consumers live, interactive cooking classes; on-demand cooking classes; ingredient home delivery; trusted recipes; and direct access to Food Network talent and culinary experts.

###