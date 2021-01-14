SILVER SPRING, MD (Thursday, January 14, 2021)—Discovery Inc. and Discovery Education are partnering to present I Do Solemnly Swear: The U.S. Presidential Inauguration to help educators, students, and families across the United States and around the world explore the rich history and tradition surrounding the Inauguration of the President of the United States. This exclusive, no cost virtual learning experience provides students behind-the-scenes access to this extraordinary quadrennial event. I Do Solemnly Swear premieres Tuesday, January 19 at 12:00pm ET exclusively on www.discoveryeducation.com and will air the same week on Discovery Family, and in Spanish on Discovery Familia.

During I Do Solemnly Swear, elementary and middle school students, their teachers, and families will learn about the many distinctive aspects of the Presidential Inauguration. Through a series of interviews, Inaugural experts and historians will share their perspectives and insight, and answer questions such as why we have an Inauguration, how does a First Family move into the White House during the Inauguration, and what do the symbols and language of the Inauguration mean. In addition, a surprise guest is scheduled to appear who will share a special message with students.

Interviewing the Inaugural experts featured in I Do Solemnly Swear are a group of extraordinary students from families served by Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families. Since 2002, Operation Homefront has provided relief, resiliency, and recurring support programs that help military families overcome short-term bumps in the road so they do not become long-term chronic problems.

I Do Solemnly Swear is accompanied by learning resources and family activities created by Discovery Education’s expert Curriculum Team, which are available at the event homepage. Discovery Education’s I Do Solemnly Swear provides elementary and middle school educators the perfect resource to prepare students for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. I Do Solemnly Swear is produced in a way which empowers teachers to either view the entire program with their classrooms as a single live event or use selected segments for specific lessons.

Additionally, a special kids edition of the Inauguration–Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans–will be livestreamed on Discovery Education from the I Do Solemnly Swear homepage on January 20 at 12:00pm ET. A special edition of Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans will also air the same week on Discovery Family, and in Spanish on Discovery Familia.

I Do Solemnly Swear is the latest virtual field trip produced by Discovery Education–the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms worldwide. Previous Discovery Education virtual field trips can be found here or in the Virtual Field Trips Channel within Discovery Education’s flexible K-12 learning platform, which connects educators to a vast collection of compelling high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, and professional learning resources.

“Discovery Education is dedicated to helping educators prepare students for tomorrow by connecting them to today’s world,” said Scott Kinney, CEO of Discovery Education. “Exciting virtual field trips like I Do Solemnly Swear provide teachers, students, and families insight and perspective into the people, places, and events shaping our world, and we are excited to partner with Discovery Familia and Discovery Family to bring this unique event to students everywhere.”

For more information about I Do Solemnly Swear: The U.S. Presidential Inauguration, visit the event homepage here. For more information about Discovery Education’s digital resources and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

