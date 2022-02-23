Pilot Program Seeks to Offer New Currencies to Clients In 2022-23 Upfront Season

New York, NY – February 23, 2022 – Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real life entertainment, and Omnicom Media Group (OMG), today announced a new data trial pilot that aims to offer new currencies to advertisers in the upcoming television Upfront season.

“As we head into the Upfront season, it is vital that we work with our clients who believe they have an idea that might improve upon the current status quo in measurement.” said Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Ad Sales Officer, Discovery. “This pilot program with OMG ensures our partners can test best-of-breed measurement solutions, as well as trial new linear TV currencies, which will be an important first step towards transitioning to an eventual accredited person-based cross-platform currency.”

“Understanding that the video currency of the future has to better align with our advertisers’ objectives, we need to be transacting cross-platform on metrics that directly relate to our advertisers’ audiences and are reliably measured,” said Geoff Calabrese, Chief Investment Officer of Omnicom Media Group. “OMG’s partnership with Discovery will accelerate our ability to deliver on this imperative for our clients.”

The trial is currently in progress across multiple advertiser categories and evaluates linear delivery for OMG clients via several measurement services. The pilot aims to validate that burgeoning measurement services provide stable and accurate audience estimates. Comscore and VideoAmp will serve as the video measurement services for the initial set of advertisers, which include AT&T and State Farm®.

“OMG and Discovery, Inc. have long embraced the census-based measurement approach Comscore invented with its digital and television services. We are proud to participate in the currency initiatives undertaken to advance the accuracy and evolution of media measurement,” said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. “We have invested in our media solutions to ensure that the buy-side and sell-side will have stable, predictable and accredited choices for measurement now and in the future.”

“VideoAmp is thrilled to partner with Discovery Networks and OMG on this pilot and bring our currency solution to market for the 2022-23 Upfront season. Our currency-grade TV Viewership dataset, which commingles Set Top Box and Smart TV data into a unified footprint for linear measurement across 39 million households, provides accurate data on which buyers and sellers can transact. With VideoAmp measurement as currency, advertisers can now transact on age and gender, advanced audiences and cross-platform as well as understand attribution,” said Michael Parkes, President, VideoAmp.

