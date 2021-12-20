-Short Film Eye to Eye with the Tiger Filmed on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Raises Awareness for Tiger Conservation-

New York, New York – Dec. 8, 2021 – Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment, and Samsung are raising awareness for the need to protect and conserve tigers in the wild to audiences around the globe through a content partnership around Discovery’s Project C.A.T. (Conserving Acres for Tigers). As part of the partnership a stunning short film, Eye to Eye with the Tiger, was produced to help build awareness of this initiative. The film follows wildlife photographer Yashas Narayan as he journeys through India on a mission to track, film and photograph a tiger in the wild filmed with Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Discovery supports nearly six million acres of tiger habitat across India, Bhutan and Russia through its Project C.A.T. launched in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to help protect and support the conservation of a transboundary tiger landscape that is a global priority for tiger conservation. This key area also supports local economies, alternative livelihoods, and climate justice for the most marginalized. Discovery joined the ambitious goal of conservation groups to double the wild tiger population by 2022, the next Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac.

Eye to Eye with the Tiger, which can be seen in its entirety at https://youtu.be/EuAqbGsPNtY, follows Mr. Narayan as he travels through India with BAFTA award- winning filmmaker Vikram Singh who serves as the film’s director, to meet a tiger while shining a light on the dangers this majestic animal faces in the wild. Guided by a local conservationist, Narayan searches for tiger tracks and takes note of signs from prey species as he gets closer to the moment he will see a tiger while taking video footage and still images simultaneously with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. The film reaches its climax when Narayan comes face to face with a tiger hunting prey, a shot that encapsulates the beauty of this animal and brings to life the purpose of the mission of Project C.A.T.

“Discovery is a purpose-driven company with a strong commitment to conservation and protecting wildlife. Tigers are among the most revered species on the planet and today we extend our mission to ensure a future for tigers so there will always be stories to tell through this first of its kind partnership with Samsung and Project C.A.T.,” said Jessica Beatus, Global Vice President, Standards and Social Good, Discovery.

“We are very pleased to be collaborating with Discovery to enlighten the importance of tiger conservation and to be a part of the campaign by capturing the scenes with Galaxy S21 Ultra. Through our collaboration, we look forward to both showcasing the beauty of one of world’s most majestic animals with our super high-resolution camera whilst simultaneously raising awareness around the importance of the conservation of tigers in the years to come,” said Jung Suh, VP and Head of Global Digital Marketing Group, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

“The jungle is full of symbiotic relationships. It’s remarkable to see how animals depend on each other. I am delighted to have captured some raw moments that emphasize how important tigers are in the circle of life,” said Mr. Narayan

To learn more about Project C.A.T and other Social Good campaigns, please visit Discovery, Inc.

