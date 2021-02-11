New partnership covers this summer’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Original video content from discovery+ and Eurosport to be made available to millions of Snapchatters across Europe

Unique opportunity for brands to connect with younger audiences at scale around the world’s greatest sporting event

LONDON, 11 FEBRUARY 2021: Discovery Inc. and Snap Inc. have announced a new content and advertising partnership around the world’s greatest sporting event to bring the Olympic Games to a new generation of fans. The collaboration will showcase the best of discovery+ and Eurosport’s Olympic Games content and coverage, shared through a new Eurosport Olympics daily Show on Snapchat’s Discover platform.

As Home of the Olympics in Europe*, discovery+ and Eurosport’s award-winning sports coverage, exclusively featuring every minute of the Games, will extend its Games-time storytelling to reach Snapchatters throughout the continent.** Spanning this summer’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 now less than 6 months apart, the partnership will seek to grow and sustain engagement throughout the Olympic calendar, as well as introduce new audiences to discovery+ and Eurosport’s innovative sports content.

Snapchatters will be brought closer to both Games and every story that matters through a dedicated Show created by Eurosport on Snapchat Discover. The content is set to include:

Two daily episodes every day during the Olympic Games available to Snapchatters in Europe** featuring highlights of the biggest and best moments.

In France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K., two daily, local language episodes every day of the Olympic Games in French***, German, Italian, Spanish and English, featuring the top moments and highlights of the respective national teams and athletes.

‘Road to Tokyo’ and ‘Road to Beijing’ content in the run up to the start of each Games, following teams and athletes from around the world.

Content created by athletes and influencers, combined with Discovery’s focus on the most relevant local stories and national heroes.

For brands, the collaboration offers a unique opportunity to leverage the world’s greatest global event to engage a younger generation who will experience the Olympics through a fresh mobile-first experience. Discovery and Snap have created tailored marketing solutions for brands to make this a reality.

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights and Sports Marketing Solutions, said: “It can be argued the world has never needed an Olympic Games more than it does at this time, bringing a rare moment of global togetherness that will be uniquely relevant and inspiring for every generation. In addition to introducing our sports streaming content to a broad audience through discovery+, collaborating with Snap to bring Eurosport’s content to younger generations provides the ideal opportunity to tell the stories that really matter, both on and off the field, and will bring the Games experience to life.

“As the only place in Europe to experience every minute of the Games, our extensive coverage, digital-first storytelling and expert analysis will be available to audiences however and whenever they choose. Discovery is focused on taking the biggest and most diverse audience with us on the Olympic Games journey and Snap will play a significant role in helping to achieve that ambition.”

Ben Schwerin, SVP of Content and Partnerships at Snap said: “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Discovery as we head towards the next two Olympic Games in Tokyo and Beijing.

“Sport has an amazing way of connecting us, so we’re grateful to be able to showcase such inspiring content to our community on Snapchat, bringing them to the heart of the Games from the comfort of their phone.”

Globally, an average of 265 million people use Snapchat daily****. They are highly engaged, visiting Snapchat more than 30 times each day and spend an average of over 30 minutes on the app daily*****. Snapchat reaches 90% of 13-34 year olds in the United Kingdom, 80% of 18-34 year olds in France, and 70% of 13-34 year olds in Germany.******

NOTES TO EDITORS

*Eurosport’s sport content is being introduced on discovery+ in Denmark, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden in 2021. In international markets where discovery+ has yet to launch or Eurosport is still to be introduced to the service, fans can continue to stream live sport via the Eurosport App.

**Eurosport holds Olympic Games rights in 50 markets and territories (excluding Russia). Eurosport will be an Official Broadcaster in France and the UK for Tokyo 2020). Eurosport and Snap’s partnership includes Austria, Belgium, Czech Rep, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Hungary, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K.

***Eurosport and Snap’s partnership includes France for Beijing 2022.

****Snap Inc. public filings with the SEC

***** Snap Inc. internal data Q2 2020, Snap Inc. internal data Q1 2020

******Snap Inc. internal data Q3 2020. Percentages calculated by dividing addressable reach by relevant census figures.

The collaboration builds on Snap’s first European multi-language partnership around the Olympic Games, which was delivered together as part of Eurosport’s record breaking Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

Discovery’s long-term partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which was announced in June 2015, included exclusive multimedia rights in Europe*. Its award-winning first Olympic Games production for PyeongChang 2018 delivered on its commitment to engage more people, on more screens than ever before across Europe.

