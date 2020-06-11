Walmart Products Will Be Integrated Via Long- and Short-Form Original Content Throughout the Eight-Episode Self-Shot Series

New York, NY – June 11, 2020 – Discovery Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment, today announced a new partnership with international retailer Walmart for product integration into the new self-shot HGTV series Design At Your Door. The series will premiere on Thursday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and HGTV GO with content shot entirely by homeowners as they virtually connect with top HGTV designers to make over a room in their homes. Designers featured in the series include David Bromstad, Tiffany Brooks, Tamara Day, Dave and Jenny Marrs, Maureen McCormick, Grace Mitchell, Eve Plumb, Orlando Soria and Alison Victoria. Walmart’s product integration into the series reflects Discovery’s creative way of innovating ad sales partnerships.

“With the ability to create new programming and content during the pandemic, Discovery is uniquely positioned to offer consumers real solutions to real problems they are facing,” said Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Ad Sales Officer, Discovery, Inc. “Walmart understands this and is a fantastic partner to work with as we continue to expand on supporting and nourishing our viewers, showcasing the true 360 relationship we have with our clients.”

The partnership will include long-form integration into each episode of the series, featuring products from Walmart’s home line. Companion social videos will feature before-and-after makeovers and product highlights. Additionally, shoppable articles will be created for HGTV.com, and a shoppable hub on Walmart.com will highlight products featured in the show. A 30-second vignette sponsored by Walmart, titled “5 Reasons Why: You Can Do It, Too,” will empower viewers to create memorable experiences with their families around home improvement projects.

Walmart is giving customers the opportunity to get creative and stay productive with a stylish yet affordable home line that is both easy and convenient. Customers can stay safe by placing their orders through the Walmart app with eligible orders delivered right to their doors, free and contactless. Customers are able to enjoy Walmart’s everyday low prices online from the comfort of their own homes.

Design at Your Door will premiere on HGTV and HGTV GO with eight 30-minute, self-shot episodes. Each episode will feature two families for a total of 16 room makeovers completed with help from HGTV designers and Walmart. Makeovers will focus primarily on shared spaces to help improve the lives of families as they spend more time at home together.

