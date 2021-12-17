New York, NY and Warsaw, Poland – December 17, 2021 – Discovery, Inc. today issued the following statement regarding passage by Poland’s Parliament of the Lex-TVN legislation banning upstream foreign media ownership in the country:

The outcome of today’s surprise vote in the Polish Parliament should alarm any enterprise investing in Poland and anyone who cares about democracy and freedom of the press. Through this vote, Poland undermines the values that have connected Poland with Europe, and uproots the foundation of the Polish-American relationship. We now appeal to the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, to keep his word and veto this legislation.

