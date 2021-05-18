NEW YORK, NY – MAY 18, 2021 – Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, today announced the extension of President and CEO David Zaslav’s employment contract through December 31, 2027. Zaslav’s previous contract ran through 2023.

The extension was made in connection with the definitive agreement between AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and Discovery, Inc. to combine WarnerMedia’s premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s leading nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a premier, standalone global entertainment company.

The companies announced that Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav will lead the proposed new company with a best-in-class management team and top operational and creative leadership from both companies.

Under his leadership, Discovery began trading as a public company in 2008 and became a Fortune 500 company in 2014. More recently under Zaslav, Discovery ramped up direct-to-consumer efforts and has quickly scaled to more than 15 million global subscribers, led by one of the company’s most-ambitious initiatives ever, discovery+. The definitive real-life subscription streaming service launched in the U.S. in January 2021 with more than 55,000 episodes, and internationally, continues its rollout to more than 25 markets.

Under Zaslav, Discovery acquired Scripps Networks Interactive, in a transaction which closed in 2018. The new Discovery comprises nearly 20% of ad-supported pay-TV viewership in the U.S. and nearly 7 billion monthly video views, making it #1 pay-TV portfolio in the U.S. Discovery’s assets now form a collection of world-class brands and global IP.

The company’s global distribution platform has, under Zaslav’s leadership, expanded to 3 billion cumulative worldwide viewers with a diverse set of brands, creating an unmatched international portfolio for viewers, advertisers and distributors.

Zaslav joined Discovery as President and Chief Executive in 2007, following a distinguished career at NBCUniversal, where he was instrumental in developing and launching CNBC and also played a role in the creation of MSNBC.

