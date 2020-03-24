Comment follows the joint statement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee

NEW YORK, LONDON, March 24, 2020: Discovery, Inc. today issued the following statement in response to the announced agreement between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee to postpone the Games to 2021:

Discovery fully supports the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee’s plan to stage the Olympic Games in 2021 and to make every effort to ensure the well-being of spectators, athletes, staff and the international community. Our essential planning and deliverables are complete and will now shift into next year. We will continue to develop our products and offerings to best serve our customers and marketing partners in 2021.

