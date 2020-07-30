Advanced Advertising Technology Will Allow for Discovery Advertisers to Maximize Impact by Reaching Desired Consumers

New York – July 30, 2020 – Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment, today announced it will join the On Addressability initiative, along with other major media organizations and distribution partners Charter’s Spectrum Reach, Comcast Advertising and Cox Media, to unlock addressable advertising capabilities across the organization’s suite of 18 U.S. networks.

The On Addressability initiative enables Discovery to offer advertisers dynamic ad insertion in both VOD and linear environments delivered to aggregated household audiences across the Charter, Comcast and Cox cable television footprints, consistent with each company’s commitment to privacy.

“Discovery has long been at the forefront of the movement to bring linear addressable advertising to the U.S. ad sales market,” said Keith Kazerman, EVP, Digital Sales, Advanced Advertising and Research, Discovery, Inc. “This initiative is a major milestone and represents a huge step forward in scaling Discovery’s addressable offering.”

“On Addressability is a best-in-class initiative that provides programmers an opportunity to make their networks more impactful with increased data-driven capabilities for targeting and measurement,” said David Kline, Executive Vice President at Charter Communications, and President of Spectrum Reach. “We look forward to working with Discovery and helping to lead the way in scaling their addressable offering and innovative advertising solutions.”

“We’re very excited to have Discovery join On Addressability. When we launched this call to action last year, the focus at the time was working with distributors, such as Charter and Cox, to create the foundation. Now, we’re embarking on the next big chapter, by working with programmers such as Discovery to build out that inventory,” said Gina Mingioni, SVP, Strategy and Operations, Comcast Advertising. “Discovery’s joining is a testament to the scale, support and industry adoption we’ve seen behind On Addressability.”

Discovery Ad Sales has been a pioneer in advanced advertising since launching Discovery Engage in 2016, Discovery’s data management and analytics platform for targeting, optimization and measurement beyond age and gender. With a suite of 18 networks, including TLC, the #1 network in cable, Discovery is a leader in cable television. With the addition of On Addressability to its offerings, Discovery is now able to offer clients immediate scale and reach, available in approximately 40 million households across the United States.

“Discovery’s participation in On Addressability makes a valuable addition to options for reaching a range of audiences, from broad reach to specific audiences,” says Louis Gump, SVP, Cox Media. “This milestone adds to the growing momentum to bring enhanced addressability to the media landscape to meet the needs of our advertising customers.”

Launched in June 2019, On Addressability is pioneering a linear and VOD television solution for addressable advertising to maximize the impact and value of TV as a scalable and sustainable marketing platform.

The initiative enables addressability on linear and set-top-box VOD television by employing learnings, including identifying effective practices and standards, enabling technical solutions and working to solve larger challenges such as measurement. Canoe Ventures has signed on as the technical support for the initiative, which includes managing service for linear and VOD.

###