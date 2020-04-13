DISCOVERY, INC. LAUNCHES “FAMILY FAVORITES” CONTENT OFFERING ACROSS ITS STREAMING TV-EVERYWHERE GO APPS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AFFILIATE AND DISTRIBUTION PARTNERS

Select Family-Friendly Shows and Specials from Discovery’s Portfolio of Beloved Brands Now Available Free and Without Commercials on Discovery’s Network GO Apps and Sites

New York, NY – APRIL 13, 2020 – Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment, along with affiliate and distribution partners, announced today an expanded content offering across its portfolio of 13 TV-everywhere streaming GO apps and sites. The “Family Favorites” initiative is designed to entertain, inspire and educate families as they are spending more time together at home.

“Family Favorites” offers full seasons of fan-favorite series and specials from Discovery’s collection of family-friendly networks, including Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Cooking Channel and DIY. The offering is currently available commercial-free across all of Discovery’s GO apps and requires no MVPD sign-in, allowing every family seamless access to content that is relevant to them during a time when they are looking to be entertained at home together as a family. “Family Favorites” is also available commercial-free via the on-demand platforms from Discovery’s cable, satellite and multi-channel streaming partners, which include their set-top box VOD services, apps and websites.

“Now more than ever, Discovery and our partners are committed to nourishing our superfans with the brands, shows and talent they love,” said Peter Faricy, CEO, Direct-to-Consumer, Discovery, Inc. “As families are spending more time at home, we know parents are looking for premium content they can watch with their children, content that will bring them together. We are excited to team up with our affiliate and distribution partners to offer them the best of our family-friendly programming, free and uninterrupted through our GO apps and sites and our partners’ consumer experiences.”

The “Family Favorites” collection is now available to stream on each of Discovery’s 13 individual network GO apps. Examples of available programming include TLC’s Little People, Big World and Babies, Babies, Babies, as well as children-focused programming from Food Network such as Kids Baking Championship and Chopped Junior and Cooking Channel’s Carnival Eats. From Animal Planet, families can tune in to Too Cute! and Crikey! It’s the Irwins. HGTV’s Extreme Homes and Beach Hunters, Science Channel’s MythBusters Jr. and How the Universe Works, DIY’s Pool Kings and The Treehouse Guys, and American Heroes Channel’s Incredible Inventions will also all be available on the GO apps. Discovery will continue to make additional programming available as the initiative continues to progress.

Discovery’s award-winning portfolio of TV-everywhere streaming GO apps allow viewers to access their favorite brands and shows anytime, anywhere. With a deep library of more than 60,000 episodes across all of Discovery’s brands, the GO portfolio is an industry leader. The GO apps include Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, OWN, ID, TRVL, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Cooking Channel, DIY, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Destination America, MotorTrend, Discovery Familia and Discovery Family. Discovery’s portfolio of GO apps can be found in the App Store for iPhone, AppleTV and Android, as well as across Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox and Samsung Smart TV.

###