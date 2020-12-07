Keller Joins from Hulu to Lead Discovery’s Digital Ad Sales Team as the Company Sets to Launch New Streaming Service discovery+

New York, NY – December 7, 2020 – Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real life entertainment, today announced that Jim Keller will join the company as Executive Vice President, Digital Ad Sales & Advanced Advertising. Keller will be based in New York City and report to the company’s Chief U.S. Ad Sales Officer, Jon Steinlauf.

Keller joins Discovery in advance of the January 4th U.S. launch of the company’s much-anticipated streaming service, discovery+. In this role, Keller will lead the strategic development of all U.S. Digital Ad Sales, driving digital revenue efforts for discovery+, as well as the company’s streaming TV Everywhere GO apps, VOD, owned sites, programmatic and social. With the approaching launch of discovery+, Keller will guide and shape the streaming service’s innovative, data-driven approach to the marketplace. He will also be responsible for overseeing the development and monetization of all advanced and data-driven digital products across Discovery’s vast portfolio of both linear and digital properties.

“Jim is one of the most experienced advanced advertising sales leaders in the business and he joins Discovery at a critical time, as we launch discovery+ in January and begin scaling our direct-to-consumer advertising opportunities,” said Steinlauf. “Our ambition is to drive both rapid growth in DTC ad sales for discovery+ and utilize Jim’s deep expertise to accelerate our advanced advertising and data-driven cross platform sales solutions, while growing Discovery’s high-quality audience, especially with female and family demographics.”

“Discovery’s quality programming across verticals, combined with top talent and valuable brands, offer a marketing space that is one of the broadest and safest in digital video, which will soon be expanded with the launch of discovery+,” said Keller. “I am thrilled to be joining a great management team that is methodically preparing to bring to market a world-class product with a ton of opportunities for advertising partners, as well as creating innovative solutions for marketers, as Discovery embarks upon an exciting next chapter.”

Keller most recently spent nearly seven years at Hulu, where he most recently served as Vice President, Head of National Advertising Sales. At Hulu, he was responsible for driving monetization strategies across all parts of the Advertising Sales business including national, local, integrated performance marketing and programmatic channels. During his tenure at Hulu, Keller secured some of the largest brand partnership deals in the company’s history, in addition to playing a principal role in defining the upfront and scatter strategies.

Before Hulu, Keller served in senior leadership roles at NBCUniversal, where he was responsible for Bravo’s digital and linear entities. Additionally, Keller has worked in ad sales roles at MTV Networks, NBC Sports & Olympics and Fox Sports Networks.

An East Coast native, Keller holds a B.S. in Marketing from Providence College. He lives in Melville, NY with his wife and two children.

