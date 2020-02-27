New York, NY – February 27, 2020 – Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment, today announced that Lisa Holme has joined the company as Group Senior Vice President, Content and Commercial Strategy, Direct-to-Consumer. Holme is based at Discovery’s Los Angeles office and reports directly to Discovery’s CEO, Global Direct-to-Consumer, Peter Faricy.

In this newly created role, Holme is responsible for setting the content strategy for Discovery’s DTC products in the US, including the curation, commissioning and acquisition of content. She will also manage commercial strategy, with a specific focus on distribution partners in alignment with Discovery’s ad sales teams.

“Lisa brings an impressive track record of success in content to Discovery and will be a key leader as we scale our direct-to-consumer businesses,” said Faricy. “Lisa’s leadership of our DTC content strategy and commercial partnerships will further bolster Discovery’s position as the leader in unscripted entertainment across all platforms.”

“Discovery has excelled at delivering unique and entertaining content to a global fan-base of customers,” said Holme. “I’m thrilled to join the team at this exciting moment as the company expands its direct-to-consumer presence, building on its success with additional high-quality programming that will reach consumers in a range of compelling, new ways.”

Prior to joining Discovery, Holme spent nearly ten years at Hulu, holding senior leadership positions including most recently, leading development of Hulu’s international expansion strategy and business plan. In her prior role as Vice President of Content Acquisition, Holme was responsible for Hulu’s content strategy and licensing, playing an instrumental role in bringing exclusive programming to Hulu from top studios and networks. Prior to Hulu, she worked in production and development at Illumination Entertainment and as a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Holme is on the board of Female Executives in Media and Entertainment, Yale in Hollywood, and is a founding member of HULA, the women’s group at Hulu. She has received industry accolades including The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen, Variety’s New Leaders and NYC TV Week’s 40 Under 40. Holme received her B.A. in Psychology from Yale. She currently resides in Los Angeles, CA.

