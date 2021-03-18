New York, NY – March 18, 2021 – Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today appointed Missy Birns-Halperin to the newly created role of Head of Talent Development and Casting for discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Birns-Halperin will report to David Leavy, Discovery’s Chief Corporate Operating Officer.

In her new role created specifically for the global streaming service, Birns-Halperin is responsible for casting celebrity talent worldwide in unscripted discovery+ original series and specials. She will also serve as a liaison, connecting talent with numerous discovery+ teams, including programming, marketing, development, communications and social good.

“Missy is one of the industry’s most-respected relationship builders, connectors and creative partners. As discovery+ continues to expand its premium storytelling, we hope to attract even more of the world’s top personalities, celebrities and talent to our new streaming service. With Missy leading the effort, our aspirations are for discovery+ to be that trusted home for the world’s biggest stars to reach a global audience with amazing, passionate and authentic stories,” said Leavy.

Said Birns-Halperin: “discovery+ has hit the ground running. I am both honored and excited to join their incredible team. They offer a unique opportunity for talent to showcase their authentic stories, passions, dreams and purpose-driven work, as demonstrated by the exceptional stars and storytellers already in their family. I learned long ago that creating a warm and welcoming environment for talent allows for strong and trustworthy bonds. I look forward to collaborating with everyone at Discovery and bringing my decades of relationships and experience along for the ride.”

Birns-Halperin will be based out of Discovery’s Los Angeles offices. Prior to joining Discovery, she served as EVP, Global Talent Strategy for National Geographic Partners, propelling National Geographic talent into the entertainment world, while also bringing high-profile entertainment talent to the brand. Birns-Halperin also spent nearly three decades leading talent relations for the Fox Broadcasting Company.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

