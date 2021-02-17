Spagnoletto Joins from Hulu to Lead Global Marketing Efforts for discovery+

New York, NY – February 17, 2020 – Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real life entertainment, today announced that Patrizio “Pato” Spagnoletto will join the company as Global Chief Marketing Officer, Discovery Direct-to-Consumer. Spagnoletto will be based in Los Angeles and report to the company’s President and CEO of Discovery International JB Perrette in his role helping to operationalize Discovery’s direct-to-consumer activities.

Spagnoletto joins Discovery as the company scales its recently launched subscription streaming service, discovery+, globally. In this newly created position, Spagnoletto will play a key leadership role in establishing discovery+ as a must-have service for consumers around the world. He will oversee a unified global direct-to-consumer marketing organization that will drive adoption of discovery+ across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC and have broad responsibilities for subscriber acquisition, retention and growth, media and analytics, brand awareness, marketing creative development and strategy, and consumer insights. In addition to the unified direct-to-consumer focused marketing team he will oversee, Spagnoletto will also work in close partnership with U.S. networks and local international marketing teams to leverage all of Discovery’s assets to drive discovery+.

“We are thrilled that Pato is joining our team in this new global DTC leadership role at a transformational moment for our company,” said Perrette. “Pato helped Hulu more than triple subscribers during his tenure and has experience with direct-to-consumer entertainment, sports and linear channels, which is a perfect match for our different discovery+ offerings around the world. We have enormous ambition for discovery+ and believe Pato is uniquely qualified to help us scale globally.”

“I could not be more excited to join such an incredible company at such an exhilarating time,” said Spagnoletto. “I have always admired Discovery and look forward to joining such a talented team and contributing to the next chapter of their storied success.”

Spagnoletto most recently served as Head of Marketing for Hulu, where he oversaw the company’s marketing efforts and was critical in the impressive subscriber growth across both the SVOD and live TV businesses. He led a team of marketers responsible for creating and executing campaigns and events across brand, creative, subscriber growth, and consumer research. Prior to Hulu, Spagnoletto served in leadership positions at Steelhouse, Farmers Insurance and Yahoo!.

Spagnoletto holds a BA in Economics from Lafayette College and is an Advisory Board Member of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He is married with two children and resides in Los Angeles.

###

