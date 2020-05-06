Silver Spring, MD – May 6, 2020: Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery said, “The world is facing an unprecedented challenge and I want to express our profound gratitude to the medical workers and front-line responders who are risking their personal safety every day during this fight with COVID-19. I am also enormously proud of Discovery’s employees who have pulled together and stepped up with resilience, heart and creativity. They continue to nourish our viewers at a time when our trusted brands and beloved personalities are a unique source of comfort and familiarity. As we navigate through the remainder of 2020, our priority remains on the well-being of our employees, clients, customers, and production partners. Furthermore, we will continue to focus on maintaining a healthy balance sheet with robust liquidity and investing in our businesses to position ourselves for long-term growth amid the changes in the pay-TV landscape.”

First-Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenues decreased 1% compared to the prior year quarter to $2,683 million, and were flat ex-FX.

U.S. advertising revenues were unchanged and distribution revenues increased 2%; and International advertising revenues were unchanged and distribution revenues increased 1%, ex-FX.

Net income available to Discovery was $377 million and diluted EPS was $0.55 per share.

Total Adjusted OIBDA decreased 4% to $1,113 million, or decreased 3% ex-FX.

Adjusted EPS was $0.87 per diluted share.

Free cash flow was $230 million.

The Company repurchased 19 million Series C shares for $523 million at an average price of $26.87 per share.

Operational Highlights

Discovery and Amazon announced an expanded collaboration that will provide a complimentary one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen to all Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers in the U.S.

Total share of viewing across the international portfolio in the first quarter of 2020 increased 4% on average.

Discovery was the most-watched pay-TV portfolio in the U.S. among P2+ audiences in the first quarter of 2020, while in primetime, Discovery was the most-watched pay-TV portfolio among key demos.

TLC was the No. 1 cable network among women 25-54, 18-49, and 18-34, and delivered its best primetime performance ever among women 25-54 and its best in 17 years among P25-54. March 2020 marked 11 consecutive months of year-over-year primetime growth for TLC among women 25-54.

