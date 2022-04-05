EDO powers Discovery to optimize TV advertising campaigns and measure behavioral impact for advertisers

New York, NY – April 5, 2022 – Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real life entertainment, and EDO, Inc., the data, measurement and analytics company, today announced a new partnership that will employ the core competencies of both organizations to emphasize the power of TV advertising in achieving clients’ business objectives.

By utilizing EDO’s Ad EnGage offering, Discovery can measure consumer interest and intent with proprietary data measurement tools that focus on search activity following a TV advertisement. The data will be leveraged during the 2022/23 Upfront season across Discovery’s portfolio of trusted brands.

“Offering clients reliable and predictive behavioral measurement data is the linchpin of Discovery’s advanced advertising solutions, and this partnership with EDO allows us to build upon that and emphasize our influence on consumer habits,” said Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Ad Sales Officer, Discovery. “EDO is a trusted and strategic data insights partner offering solutions that will supplement Discovery’s already impressive measurement toolkit that provides clients with an unmatched ability to understand their audience.”

“The era of single-currency television advertising is over and marketers must now use multiple premium video currencies to determine the effectiveness and value of their ads,” said Kevin Krim, President and CEO, EDO. “By leveraging our actionable data and insights during the 2022 upfronts, Discovery is in a great position to create optimized plans and drive impact for their advertisers across the rich and diverse Discovery programming portfolio.”

Discovery consistently delivers the most engaging programs for advertisers, according to EDO data. In 2021, Discovery held seven of the top 10 positions on EDO’s ranking of the most engaging entertainment programs in primetime cable. More than half (60) of the top 100 programs aired on Discovery’s networks.

Within the Discovery Engage advanced advertising platform, EDO’s Search Engagement data will be used as a key input to inform and optimize media plans for Discovery advertisers, as well as a critical performance measure of behavioral advertising impact. This is increasingly important as more buyers and sellers turn to EDO for actionable data that empowers them to plan and optimize beyond basic demographic targets or audience segments. For example, a major wireless telecom advertiser that executed a data-driven media plan through the Discovery Engage platform in Q3 2021 experienced 22% higher Search Engagement as compared to its cable average.

Discovery will also use EDO data to showcase the value of its Discovery Premiere sales package, which empowers brands to exclusively advertise in a carefully curated mix of premiere episodes. Notable advertisers, including Capital One, Expedia, Kia, Lowe’s and Panera Bread, ran Discovery Premiere Primetime schedules in the second half of 2021 and experienced over 25% higher Search Engagement than their individual primetime broadcast and cable averages.

Additionally, EDO’s always on, real-time and fully syndicated behavioral data set will provide key performance measures of branded short-form custom content, sponsorships and integrations across Discovery’s networks.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About EDO, Inc.

EDO, Inc. is a data, measurement and analytics company that informs media, creative and audience advertising investments across all Convergent TV platforms by measuring and optimizing for what triggers consumer behavior. The company is an innovative leader in applying world-class data science software and unique behavioral metrics to help its clients – marketers, TV networks, and agencies – generate greater value from their creative efforts and media decisions. The company’s reliable, investment-grade metrics align marketing with sales and finance, providing confidence in the efficacy of advertising dollars through detailed competitive, category, historical, and predictive insights. To learn more about EDO, please visit edo.com.