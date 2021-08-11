–Approximately 6,000 Backpacks with School Supplies will be Distributed to Kids and Families-

-COVID-19 Vaccines Available at Select Schools to Eligible Attendees-

LOS ANGELES (August 11, 2021) – Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment, and Save the Children, are bringing a fun-filled Backpack Bus Tour to the Los Angeles-area to visit four local elementary schools over two days beginning Thursday, August 12. The Backpack Bus Tour will provide approximately 6,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids as they get ready to go back to school. The mobile tour, powered by an eco-friendly, clean fuel bus, will also host educational games and activities on-site to promote family engagement, learning and fun. Additionally, stations will be in place at select schools (below) to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those attendees who meet state and federal eligibility guidelines.

The two-day Backpack Bus Tour is part of a partnership between Discovery and Save the Children, which falls under Discovery’s RISE initiative (Reducing Inequality and Supporting Empowerment), the company’s global commitment to improve social mobility through access to basic human needs and education programs. Discovery is committed to Reducing Inequality and Supporting Empowerment for underserved populations, fighting for justice and equality, providing access to opportunities to power people’s progress through RISE. Together, Discovery and Save the Children support 10 million people in 22 nations identified as having the most need and even more in the communities where Discovery employees live and work – providing educational and basic human needs support, including food and shelter, for the underserved. This Backpack Bus Tour builds upon Save the Children’s 100 Days of Reading campaign, which continues through September 8, International Literacy Day.

To learn more about Discovery’s Social Good campaigns and programs, please visit Discovery, Inc. To learn more about Save the Children, please visit SavetheChildren.org .

WHAT: Discovery and Save the Children’s Backpack Bus Tour in Los Angeles.

WHERE/WHEN: August 12 – San Miguel Elementary and (9-11:30AM/PT) and Charles White Elementary and across the street at Esperanza Elementary (3-5:30 PM/PT). August 13 – Ninety-fifth Street Elementary School (9-11:30 AM/PT) and Crete Academy (5-7PM/PT)

WHO: Kids and families will participate in the two-day event with Save the Children and Discovery representatives. Event participants, spokespersons and event images will be available upon request.

VACCINES: COVID-19 vaccines will be available on-site at San Miguel Elementary, Charles White Elementary and Crete Academy to those eligible based on state/federal guidelines

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since its founding more than 100 years ago, Save the Children has changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, it gives children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. Save the Children does whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow Save the Children on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.