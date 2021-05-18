Expanded Integration of iSpot’s Real Time Ad Measurement Capabilities Gives Discovery and Customers a More Precise View of Reach and Effectiveness from Ad Investments

New York, NY — May 18, 2021 — Discovery, Inc. today announced that it will partner with TV ad-measurement company iSpot.tv to deliver advertisers information about the effectiveness of their advertising across its linear and streaming footprint in the United States.

Through the use of cutting edge TV Conversions and Unified Measurement offerings from iSpot, the agreement allows Discovery to offer its advertisers the ability to attribute ad exposures generated from its networks and streaming properties to sales activities that occur as a result.

“Our advertisers know Discovery is an excellent vehicle for reaching highly engaged audiences with a brand message, but today we’re taking more steps to ensure they have the proof that investing with Discovery works and the intelligence to know how to maximize their investments with us going forward,” said Jim Keller, Executive Vice President, Digital Ad Sales and Advanced Advertising, Discovery, Inc.

Because iSpot measures TV advertising and business outcomes at scale, the company is able to deliver syndiated benchmarks that help networks and brands understand the likely rate of conversion by industry for various types of programming and day parts before a media investment is actually made.

“The technologies are now in place, and mature enough, so that TV ad performance doesn’t have to be a guessing game based on program ratings.” said Stu Swartzapfel, SVP of Media Partnerships at iSpot.tv.

Discovery, which offers a suite of advanced data-driven products to help advertisers reach audience segments, can also leverage iSpot’s response insights to help inform data-driven allocations and obtain a precise, granular view of cross-platform ad viewership and provide advertisers with a clear picture of the incremental audience delivered by Discovery’s streaming and OTT services.

For years, Discovery has utilized iSpot for always-on, up-to-the-minute view of TV advertising across cable, satellite and linear TV channels in the U.S. including verified impressions on a household basis, demographic information of viewership, spend estimations and the interruption rates and ad exposure duration for all TV.

About Discovery Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in over 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of 3 locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms

iSpot.tv is the market leader in real-time cross-platform TV ad measurement and attribution. The company’s always-on platform measures the business impact and brand impact of TV advertising and offers fast, accurate and actionable information that empowers brands to justify and optimize TV and video investments.

iSpot persistently measures TV-device impressions and second-by-second attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD and streaming environments. iSpot’s Ace Metrix product measures brand perceptions for TV and video creatives using rapid qualitative panels, and its market-leading attribution solution enables advertisers and TV networks to plan, optimize and transact on business outcomes.

The company delivers its solution in real time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution and has become a trusted currency for both networks and brands. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in 2013, iSpot has offices in major cities across America.