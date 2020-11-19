New York, NY – November 19, 2020 — Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today announced it will host a presentation followed by an investor briefing on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET, to discuss its plans to launch a global streaming service, including the overarching strategy for the platform.

The presentation will be held virtually at 12:00 p.m. ET, followed by a separate investor briefing at 1:30 p.m. ET. The webcasts will be available on both the corporate homepage https://corporate.discovery.com/ and the Company’s Investor Relations’ website https://ir.corporate.discovery.com/. Select financial information and replays of both webcasts will also be made available on the Investor Relations’ website.

