Prime members in the UK can now access the rich portfolio of discovery+ content through Prime Video Channels

28 September 2021 – London, UK – Discovery UK has today announced that discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming platform, is available on Prime Video Channels in the UK. Following the launch of discovery+ in late 2020, the service has been continuously expanding its wide range of partnerships, making its extensive library of content increasingly more accessible to viewers across various devices and services.

Following successful launches in the US and Italy earlier this year, discovery+ continues its rollout on Prime Video Channels with today’s announcement in the UK. Viewers can engage with highly compelling and relatable shows across a broad range of genres, from Reality, True Crime, Paranormal, to Documentaries & Sport plus so much more.

Beyond an extensive slate of exclusive discovery+ Original commissions, Discovery continues to enhance its offering with unmissable local stories, talents and format adaptations that bring and engage audiences across the entire portfolio of brands. Viewers across Prime Video Channels can now access popular unscripted series with highly relevant regional stories and well-loved global franchises, including Gold Rush, Ghost Adventures, 90 Day Fiancé, Children of the Cult, Jimmy Savile: The People Who Knew, and Love in Paradise: The Caribbean.

discovery+ can be accessed by all UK Prime members via Prime Video for £4.99 per month for the Entertainment package and £6.99 per month for Entertainment and Sport.

Julian Monaghan, Director, Prime Video Channels Europe, said: “I’m delighted that Prime members in the UK can now add discovery+ to their Prime Video experience through Prime Video Channels. Discovery are leaders in the factual space and we’re pleased to be bringing popular TV series like ‘Gold Rush’, ‘Faking It’ and live sport like the Australian Open to our customers, adding to our ever-growing line-up of premium and specialist Prime Video Channels in the UK.”

James Gibbons, EVP Gen Mgr UK & Nordics, Discovery, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce discovery+ to Amazon Prime Video channels in the UK. We have an incredible portfolio of highly compelling and relatable shows and we’re proud to make it more accessible to a wider audience through such important collaborations with our strategic industry partners.”