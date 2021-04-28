• Discovery’s Play Sports Group to spearhead investment in Enduro Sports Organisation which operates the leading mountain bike event series EWS and EWS-E

• Investment will accelerate the expansion of Enduro World Series events and create live and on demand content by tapping into Discovery’s global platform, production and commercial expertise

LONDON, April 28, 2021 – Discovery, Inc. has invested in Enduro Sports Organisation Ltd, the owner and operator of the UCI recognised Enduro World Series (EWS) and EWS-E – the leading mountain bike and electric mountain bike championships.

The move will see Discovery’s Play Sports Group, the world’s largest cycling media company and community that engages with more than 40 million cycling fans and riders globally, lead the further expansion of Enduro World Series events through the creation of new live and on demand content, as well as broader commercial and event initiatives.

Further strengthening its Home of Cycling offering across Play Sports Group and Eurosport, Discovery’s production and platform expertise, coupled with Play Sports Group’s unrivalled storytelling abilities in cycling, will help provide EWS with the additional capability to rapidly expand the global reach of its events and live racing coverage to millions of fans and enthusiasts, such as through Global Cycling Network (GCN). Play Sports Group will also harness its cycling and broader commercial expertise in the sport to drive new commercial partnerships and support the continued expansion of EWS.

With more than 20,000 racers, 30 pro teams and 80 races in 25 countries, the Enduro World Series will benefit from the continued growth of its elite series fanbase and mass participation in its global mountain biking events.

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Services, said: “Discovery and its leading sports media brands have long been the Home of Cycling. Our investment in EWS fits nicely with that positioning and adds to our growing events business. EWS will be able to tap into Discovery’s global network and 360° offer that can help grow a sport both commercially and in terms of audience. We’re looking forward to bringing our commercial expertise, technology and distribution networks to scale the EWS product further.”

Chris Ball, Managing Director at Enduro Sports Organisation, said: “I’m incredibly proud to announce this new step for the Enduro World Series and our company and staff team. Together, and with the full backing of Discovery, we will build a platform to bring the athletes, teams, destinations, technology and drama to fans around the world using the very latest of innovations in broadcast. It’s been an incredible journey to this point and I thank the riders, fans, teams and partners for the support to this day – but this is just the beginning”.

Simon Wear, Founder and CEO at Play Sports Group said: “This is one of those great moments you dream will happen one day. I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Chris and the team over the last few years – what a team – I have long been a fan of the Enduro World Series and the inspiring racing that takes place all over the world. They represent and foster an incredible mountain bike community.

“This deal represents the binding of a number of great businesses EWS, GMBN, the wider Play Sports Group and the far-reaching platform of Eurosport all powered by the remarkable machine of Discovery. I am so excited to see what we will do together.”

Together Discovery and Play Sports Group’s cycling portfolio of content features more than 200 professional events across road, track, BMX, cyclocross, mountain bike, as well as all cycling disciplines the Olympic Games, comprising over 2,500 live hours across 300 days in 2021. In the US, GCN’s comprehensive live cycling coverage features the best mountain bike, cyclocross and road races including the Giro d’Italia which signals the start of the Grand Tours for GCN+ subscribers on 8 May.

Notes to Editor

Following Discovery’s investment, EWS’ founding members Chris Ball, Fred Glo and Enrico Guala will retain their seats on the Enduro Sports Organisation Board and will be joined by Simon Wear, CEO and Founder of Play Sports Group, Philip Smith, CFO of Play Sports Group and Nimesh Kataria, VP Finance – Eurosport, Discovery International.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Play Sports Group (PSG):

Play Sports Group (PSG) is the world’s leading digital sports media company focused solely on distributing cycling and tri-sports. Combining a deep love of the sport with peerless expertise in video and digital distribution, PSG has built a leadership position in the market, with more than 2.7bn lifetime views, over 100 million monthly video views to 5.2 million subscribers amongst the 9.4 million social followers of its twelve channels that have had over 1bn views in the past 12 months. These channels are Global Cycling Network (GCN), Global Mountain Bike Network (GMBN) and Global Triathlon Network (GTN), along with a growing number of non-English language channels; GCN en Español, GCN Italia, GCN Japan, GCN auf Deutsch and GCN en Français. PSG channel presenters are engaging, knowledgeable former professional riders from the very highest levels who connect with the fans, and with world class athletes, teams and races, bringing their audiences to the heart of the professional sport with unmatched authenticity. For more information about the Play Sports Network visit www.playsportsnetwork.com.

About the Enduro World Series:

The Enduro World Series (EWS) was created in 2012 to develop the discipline of enduro mountain biking around the world. The flagship Enduro World Series launched in 2013 with the express intention of finding the best all-round mountain biker in the world. The EWS now includes a network of over 80 events in 35 countries. In 2019, the EWS joined forces with the International Cycling Union (UCI) to direct and develop the sport of Enduro MTB globally, as well as launching EWS-E, the first UCI sanctioned international enduro e-bike series.

