-One in Four Kids Could Face Hunger This Year Because of COVID-19 Pandemic-

New York, NY – August 11, 2020 – Discovery, Inc., Kellogg’s and No Kid Hungry are coming together to make a bigger, collective impact to help end childhood hunger in America. More than 22 million kids rely on school meals, and with the COVID-19 crisis leaving many classrooms closed and uncertainty surrounding the school year, schools and local nonprofits urgently need help to provide kids with the meals they need. And now with a growing number of parents out of work, more children in the U.S. may be facing hunger than ever before. To help address these circumstances, this partnership launches with an all-new PSA campaign under Discovery’s Turn Up Fight Hunger initiative to air on Food Network and for the first time, TLC, reaching tens of millions of viewers.

Discovery, Kellogg’s and No Kid Hungry are confronting this need by providing actionable tools to immediately make a positive impact for families across the country, including:

Discovery’s Turn Up! Fight Hunger, a proud partnership with No Kid Hungry, aims to help provide one billion meals to kids living with hunger through donations, activism and a set of advocacy tools to give kids access to the food they need and effect policy change for generations. The initiative has already helped to provide more than 312 million meals to kids in need since Fall 2019 through programs that include Discovery’s text to donate campaign where people can text the word “hungry” to 707070 to join the fight. Beginning in March to support those most affected by COVID-19, Discovery and its brands, including Food Network, HGTV, TLC and ID, among others, have provided audiences with ways to text to donate or find meal distribution sites.

Kellogg’s is distributing specifically marked boxes of cereal with information and actions that detail how consumers can join the fight to end childhood hunger. Kellogg’s long-standing partnership with No Kid Hungry began in 2013 and to date, their support has helped nearly one million kids start their day with a nutritious breakfast.

No Kid Hungry is providing emergency grants and expert guidance to schools and local community groups nationwide to help kids get the food they need and is a national voice for children and advocates to pass legislation that ensures all families have access to meals. No Kid Hungry is a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America. Through their work with schools, local nonprofits and elected leaders, they’ve launched and improved programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive.

“Discovery is a mission-oriented company that has a long history of using its brand reach for positive change and consumer impact. Food insecurity among kids during the COVID-19 pandemic is a very worrisome trend and a key area of our focus going forward. Our partnerships with both No Kid Hungry and Kellogg’s allow us to continue to bring attention to this crisis, mobilize additional resources, and bring immediate relief to families in need,” said David Leavy, chief corporate operating officer, Discovery, Inc.

“Food insecurity continues to be a major public health issue in the United States,” said Doug VandeVelde, general manager, Kellogg Ready to Eat Cereal. “Our support for No Kid Hungry helps many schools across the country offer breakfast to set children up to start a successful day with a nutritious meal.”

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions more children are at risk of going without the meals they rely on,” says Jill Davis, chief revenue officer at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “It will take a greater combination of resources to meet this pressing need, which is why we are inspired to have our longstanding partners Discovery and Kellogg’s bring their collective resources to help us make sure kids are fed during this crisis and in its aftermath.”

The new PSA campaign encourages everyone to Turn Up and help provide a healthy breakfast for the most vulnerable families. And now more than ever, Discovery, Kellogg’s and No Kid Hungry hope to ignite their audiences to take action.

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

