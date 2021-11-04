Service debuts with the first-ever version of Naked and Afraid Brazil, which will be available in markets around the world

Features outstanding family content, including exclusive originals and hit programming from Discovery Kids

Approximately 40 exclusive discovery+ local originals to be produced over the next two years, with 150 in development throughout Latin America, joining over 200 international original productions ready to premiere in the coming months

São Paulo, November 4, 2021- Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today announced that discovery+, the definitive streaming home of real-life content, arrives in Brazil on November 9. The launch marks the first time Brazilian viewers will have access to the most comprehensive collection of real-life programming available anywhere. discovery+ brings Brazilian viewers more than 25,000 unreleased episodes and renowned titles across fan-favorite, real-life genres, along with family-friendly programming for children.

“Brazil has always been a key market for Discovery. We’ve enjoyed serving our fans there for more than 25 years and we’re thrilled to make Brazil the first country in Latin America to receive the discovery+ product, fully customized for the Brazilian audience,” said Fernando Medin, President and General Manager of Discovery Latin America. “As the international portfolio with the biggest audience in Brazil and an innovative content offering in our core genres, discovery+ fulfills Discovery’s brand promise for streaming: the service with an exclusive focus on real-life entertainment and with the most-loved family-friendly content.”

“Building on decades of success in Brazil, Discovery’s strategy continues to be combining the best global franchises with the most-compelling local language content,” said JB Perrette, President & CEO of Discovery Streaming & International. “The launch of discovery+ in Brazil is the next evolution of that strategy. We are deeply committed to creating the very best nonfiction and family content for streaming subscribers in Brazil, building on our cherished legacy in the region.”

Content

Local Brazilian production will be significant for the new service. Discovery’s Latin American production team is working with top-rated local and global production companies on approximately 40 local titles to be released within the next two years, in addition to over 150 shows in development.

Available on November 9 in Brazil, Naked and Afraid Brazil is the first version of the iconic franchise to feature only Brazilian participants. The series follows the lives of 10 contestants facing the toughest survival challenges for 21 days in the jungle, without water, food, clothes or shelter. The series will also feature a global discovery+ launch, including in the U.S., at a later date to be announced.

At launch, discovery+ will feature an entire hub dedicated to the family genre. discovery+ features outstanding local titles available in Brazil, such as Mundo Curiozoo and Ba Da Bean. The platform brings Discovery Kids’ most beloved shows and characters together with new, exclusive productions, all under the brand’s family-friendly hallmark. Peppa Pig headlines the hub with access to every season and special, with discovery+ being the only platform to feature the full collection of episodes starring this adorable pig and her family. Additionally, complete seasons of the brand’s greatest hits are available, such as the exclusive original series Mini Beat Power Rockers, and one of the major successes of the brand, Earth to Luna, as well as premieres of the new series Topo Gigio.

These titles complement the superb pipeline of content created for discovery+ in the United States and other international markets, which includes over 200 new, original titles. International titles include premium nature, documentary and true crime series such as A Perfect Planet, Francesco, The Men Who Sold the World Cup and Onision: In Real Life.

In addition to exclusive original titles, discovery+ brings the best content of Discovery’s robust library. Over 25,000 episodes of original and library content will be available in Brazil, and more content will be added on a monthly basis. This includes adventure titles like Naked and Afraid, Gold Rush and Alaska Bush People; home titles like Property Brothers; and relationship series, with 42 seasons of 90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs.

Pricing and Partnerships

For the first 30 days after launch, discovery+ will be available at a special annual subscription price of 12 installments of R$16,24 for the annual plan, through discoveryplus.com.br. For monthly subscriptions, discovery+ will be available for R$21,90. Monthly subscribers will have a free trial period of 7 days. Following the 30 day promotional window, the annual subscription will be available in 12 installments of R$18,90.

discovery+ comes to market with strong distribution partnerships, providing easier access to content. Claro’s clients, including the subscribers of mobile and fixed services – cell phone, broadband, cable TV and Claro box TV – will enjoy subscription benefits that will be announced in additional detail soon.

Discovery+ also signed a partnership with Globoplay, the largest Brazilian streaming platform. Starting November 4, anyone accessing globoplay.com/discoveryplus will be able to pre-register for the package, which will start at R$34.90. Current Globoplay subscribers will be able to upgrade to the new package. Those who do not yet have a subscription to Globoplay will be able to acquire the package. Subscribers of Globoplay, Globoplay + live channels or those who subscribed to these products through a channel other than the web will be able to add discovery+.

In Brazil, discovery+ will be available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K; Android phones and tablets; smart TVs; as well as Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. The service can also be accessed by browser from any computer.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive real life subscription streaming service from Discovery, Inc. discovery+ features more than 25,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, plus a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including Kids, Family, Home & Decor, Food, Survival & Adventure, Relationships, Crime, Paranormal & Mystery, Health & Lifestyle, a slate of high quality Documentaries, as well as Nature & Animals, Science & Technology & Engines. For more, visit discoveryplus.com.br or find it on a variety of platforms and devices.