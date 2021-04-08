April 8, 2021 – New York, NY – Discovery and Comcast today announced the launch of discovery+ on Xfinity Flex, providing Xfinity Internet customers with access to the definitive streaming destination for non-fiction, real-life entertainment. Additionally, discovery+ will begin its rollout to X1 in the coming weeks, giving Xfinity TV customers access to more great Discovery programming over the internet alongside all the live and on-demand content they get as part of their TV subscription.

“As the definitive streaming destination for real-life storytelling, discovery+ serves fans with an unparalleled entertainment experience and a truly differentiated offering,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution and Commercial Partnerships at Discovery, Inc. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with our valued partner Comcast to provide their customers with direct and easy access to discovery+ and other applications across their industry-leading entertainment platforms – Xfinity Flex, and soon X1.”

“The launch of discovery+ on Xfinity Flex, and very soon on X1, gives our customers access to more of the best entertainment from one of the newest streaming services on the market,” said Rebecca Heap, SVP, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable. “Whether a super fan or new to their content, X1 and Flex make it easy for customers to enjoy all the great programming discovery+ has available.”

discovery+ offers more than 55,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and the forthcoming Magnolia Network, as well as more than 50 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, as well as the definitive offering of nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

Once available on each platform, X1 and Flex customers can access discovery+ by saying “discovery+” into the Xfinity Voice Remote, or by finding it within the app section. discovery+ is available in the U.S. starting at $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month.

Also launching on Flex today and soon on X1 are Discovery’s award-winning direct-to-consumer apps, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend. Food Network Kitchen is a subscription-based service that gives customers immediate access to thousands of recipes and instructional videos; live and on-demand cooking classes with Food Network culinary experts and fan-favorite personalities; and inspiration for quick and easy meals. The MotorTrend app, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service, provides Comcast customers with thousands of hours of automotive entertainment.

Xfinity delivers the best entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices and through its leading Xfinity Internet service. X1 provides the most comprehensive library of entertainment on one platform with thousands of choices – aggregating live TV, On Demand, and popular streaming apps from a growing collection of networks and streaming services. Xfinity Flex is a 4K streaming device included with Xfinity Internet that extends the best features of X1 to customers who prefer only a broadband experience. It gives them one integrated guide to access all of their favorite streaming video and music apps, as well as a TV interface to manage their Xfinity WiFi, mobile, security and automation services – all of which is controllable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.

