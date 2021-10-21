Customers can now stream 60,000 episodes of their favorite shows and more than 200 new, exclusive originals with discovery+ on Cox Contour TV and Contour Stream Player

October 21, 2021 – New York, NY – Discovery, Inc. and Cox Communications today announced that discovery+ is now available for purchase on Cox Contour 2 and the Contour Stream Player. Cox customers will now have easy and direct access to discovery+, the definitive non-fiction subscription streaming service, featuring their favorite real life series and exclusive originals across genres including True Crime, Home, Love & Relationships, Food, Paranormal & Unexplained and Adventure, as well as groundbreaking documentaries.

discovery+ is the streaming home for the holidays with the Holiday Central hub launching on November 1, including themed series and specials all season long, such as the scripted feature Candy Coated Christmas with Ree Drummond and Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop. Additional premieres in November include 90 Day: The Single Life, Kendra Sells Hollywood, Undercover Underage and the BBC series The Mating Game. discovery+ subscribers can also stream the critically-acclaimed documentary Introducing, Selma Blair.

“We are thrilled that Cox Contour customers will now have easy access to all that discovery+ has to offer,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution and Commercial Partnerships at Discovery, Inc. “The launch of discovery+ on Contour reinforces our longstanding relationship with Cox and ensures that their customers will be able to access all of Discovery’s much-loved shows, brands and personalities.”

“Our goal is to continuously improve our customers’ experience and give them greater access to the entertainment they are most excited about and the discovery+ partnership does just that.” said Mark Greatrex, incoming president, Cox Communications.

discovery+ offers 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, as well as the definitive offering of nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

discovery+ is available in the U.S. starting at $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month. Cox Contour customers new to discovery+ can enjoy an extended 30-day trial of the service when they sign up through Contour TV or Contour Stream Player. discovery+ subscribers get a sneak peek of Magnolia Network content exclusive to the platform until the January 5, 2022, TV channel launch of the Magnolia Network which will replace the DIY Network.

Contour is Cox’s premier video product. One of the most popular Contour features is the voice remote, which allows customers to change channels, find shows, get recommendations and launch apps by simply using voice commands. Contour is accessible via app, meaning you can watch from the comfort of your couch, the passenger seat or the waiting room.

###

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.