discovery+ Features 60,000 Episodes from Discovery’s Iconic Brands and More Than 200 New, Exclusive Originals

NEW YORK and TORONTO, January 20, 2022 — Discovery, Inc. and LG Electronics Canada announced today that discovery+, the definitive non-fiction subscription streaming service, is now available on LG Smart TVs in Canada, including LG’s line-up of award-winning LG OLED TVs and LG QNED MiniLED TVs*.

LG customers in Canada now have direct access to discovery+ and more than 200 exclusive, original series across fan-favourite, real life genres, including True Crime, Home, Relationships, Food, Paranormal and Nature. Viewers will also have access to 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, and the largest streaming collection of natural history content from the BBC. In Canada, discovery+ offers more than 1,000 episodes of Discovery’s most popular series subtitled in French.

“We are thrilled to add LG Smart TVs to the growing list of platforms that discovery+ is available on in Canada and provide LG customers with direct access to the definitive real life streaming service,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution & Commercial Partnerships, Discovery, Inc. “LG has long been a valued partner and as our relationship with them continues to expand, we are very excited to be able to reach more of their customers across the globe.”

“The arrival of the discovery+ app on LG webOS Smart TVs, delivers a new range of premium, educational and inspiring content to LG TV owners,” said Matthew Durgin, Head of North America Smart TV Partnerships, LG Electronics. “LG Smart TVs truly elevate the home entertainment experience with access to the most anticipated and sought-after content delivered with critically-acclaimed picture quality the way the creators intended it to be seen. We are proud to partner with discovery+ to bring this content to LG TV owners.”

LG Smart TV owners in Canada can now access discovery+ on their Smart TV’s webOS platform by opening the discovery+ app using their remote or, when available, by saying “discovery plus” directly into their LG Magic Remote.

discovery+ is available starting at CAD $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for CAD $6.99 per month.

*discovery+ is available on 2018-2021 LG Smart TV models

About Discovery, Inc.

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in over 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, as well as the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of 3 locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 6 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, is comprised of four business units – Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.