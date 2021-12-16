60,000 Episodes and Hundreds of Exclusive Originals, Now Available to Millions of SmartCast Users in the U.S.

NEW YORK and IRVINE, Calif. — December 16, 2021 — Discovery, Inc. and VIZIO today announced that discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, is now available to millions of VIZIO SmartCast users. As part of the launch, VIZIO will feature a unique content experience on the SmartCast home screen. The dedicated carousel, “Discover More on discovery+,” will showcase the variety and volume of the content portfolio and introduce users to the best-of discovery+ with the top shows and fan favorites.

At launch, subscribers will find holiday-themed programming from the brands they love including True Crime series Fruitcake Fraud and The Pioneer Woman’s Hometown: Holiday Themes, in addition to new series such as Discovering David Dorbik, Drew’s Dream Car with Drew Scott and Ant Anstead, My Dream Kitchen with Giada de Laurentiis and Carla Hall, and a new season of Hometown: Ben’s Workshop.

discovery+ offers 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, as well as the definitive offering of nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

“VIZIO SmartCast users can now experience the high quality, non-fiction storytelling that Discovery is known for as well as enjoy an extensive slate of exclusive discovery+ originals and shows across a broad range of genres,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. “The addition of discovery+ on the SmartCast home screen means audiences can dive into a deep catalogue of content and instantly stream some of the most popular shows on television.”

“We remain committed to offering discovery+ to fans across all platforms and providing them with an unparalleled experience,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution and Commercial Partnerships at Discovery, Inc. “This new partnership with VIZIO allows us to expand the reach of all of Discovery’s digital properties to even more of our dedicated viewers on SmartCast.”

VIZIO viewers can enjoy home screen access to discovery+ across VIZIO’s SmartCast TVs. When paired with VIZIO’s best-selling sound bars, viewers can also enjoy a fully immersive home theater experience.

VIZIO SmartCast users can find discovery+ in the app row on the SmartCast home screen. Users can access the streaming service for $4.99 per month with a seven-day trial before purchasing, or a commercial-free subscription for $6.99 per month.

###

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast™ operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.